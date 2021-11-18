Andrew Garfield recalls controversial change he suggested for Spider-Man

Actor Andrew Garfield recalled when in an interview he proposed that in future Spider-Man films, the wall-crawler had an LGTB relationship

Between 2012 and 2014, actor Andrew Garfield was in charge of playing Spider-Man, and in an interview in 2013 he proposed a change to the Spidey myth that those in charge of Sony’s film division did not welcome. .

Don’t Miss: Andrew Garfield Denies His Appearance In Spider-Man: No Way Home

In an interview with the newspaper The Independient, Andrew Garfield recalled when in 2013 he spoke for another medium where he suggested that for a new Spider-Man film, the romantic interest of the wall-crawler is from the LGTB community.

“I worked harder than I’ve ever worked on anything and I’m really proud of it, but I didn’t feel represented (…) There was an interview (in 2013) that I gave where I said, ‘Why can’t Peter explore his bisexuality? in your next movie? Why can’t MJ be a boy? ‘… So (Sony executives) put a lot of pressure on me to retract and apologize for saying something that is legitimate to think and feel”.

Garfield, who in 2012 and 2014 played Peter Parker, received enough calls from Sony Pictures to retract his words at the time, something that generated a moment of shock between the actor and the studio.

“So I said: Okay, do you want me to make sure that bigots and homophobes buy their tickets?“

The relationship between Garfield and Sony became strained

Garfield reprized his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but even though there were plans to complete a trilogy, Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to include the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. where Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

It may interest you: Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard and Electro in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Source: The Independient / Enterteinment Weekly (via Gizmodo)

Green Goblin returns to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Nick Spencer and a group of legendary creators celebrate 850 issues of Amazing Spider-Man, taking webcasting further than ever!

Thanks to Kindred, Sin-Eater became more powerful after being resurrected. Just as his reign of terror begins to riot, the Green Goblin returns!

Norman Osborn is back and his troubled past will haunt him and Peter Parker.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you The Amazing Spider-Man: Green Goblin Returns, a tale of the wall-crawler that you cannot miss.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction