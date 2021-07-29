The 2021 WRC season is being the perfect display of. And it is that in the first half of the year there have been famous divorces. Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena, the most successful duo in WRC history, parted ways now that the Frenchman competes in raids. As if it were a mirror in which to look at yourself despite not already being in the World Rally Championship,in recent months.

Thierry Neuville was the first driver to change co-driver, also with a certain crossover of statements as happened with Loeb and Elena. The Belgian started 2021 with Martin Wydaeghe at his right hand after competing with Nicolas Gilsoul for a decade. Within Hyundai, Dani Sordo contested the Montacarlo Rally with Carlos del Barrio and then competed with Borja Rozada. In a new turn, Sordo has decided bet on Cándido Carrera by the end of the season. Gus Greensmith went from Elliot Edmondson to Chris Patterson, also competing with Stuart Loudon in Italy, while Teemu Suninen decided to bet for this campaign by Mikko Markkula.

And in this saga of co-pilot changes, the couple formed by Andreas Mikkelsen and Ola Floene have signed the last divorce within the WRC. After six years together, the interests of the WRC2 category leader and his co-driver have collided, leading to their separation. Although Mikkelsen is in a position to win the silver category of the World Cup and make the leap to M-Sport to compete with the Ford Puma Rally1, the uncertainty surrounding the future of the current Toksport WRT driver has led Ola Floene to seek new goals, theoretically in the Dakar.