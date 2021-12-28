The cosplayer community is closing the year with its most charming characterizations of the month of December, with which it has managed to draw inspiration from its favorite video game characters, such as today’s choice, a winter cosplay from The Legend of Zelda video game. : Breath of the Wild.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, 2022 could be the year of the continuation of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, or at least the fans are waiting. This winter season, sure, it will pass without discovering new information about the video game, but at least we can enjoy a nice Zelda cosplay.

The best of all is that today we will delve into one of the works of the beautiful cosplayer model Anastasia.komori, also known as Komori cosplay, on her official Instagram account, where she recently made a publication with this cosplay.

The model offers us her costume in a winter version: it’s so cute! We should mention that, in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Zelda appears briefly. The princess is present almost exclusively in Link’s memories and we have little opportunity to admire her style and character.

Anastasia.komori therefore offers us an original version with a winter dress in her cosplay. The most distinctive elements of the character and the saga are not lacking, such as the Hirule symbol on the belt. The background scenery is also very beautiful, with snowy trees and a clear sky following the colors of Zelda’s suit.