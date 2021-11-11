(Courtesy)



With this in mind, La Casa del Habano de Guadalajara, located in the Andares shopping center, has created an experience that brings together the entire collection and that will allow its customers to taste the six whiskeys that make up the collection with the guidance of an expert in the Mark.

Edition No. 1 gave prominence to the oak barrels in which the whiskey is aged. Edition No. 2 is a single malt in which Bob Dalgarno, Master Whiskey Maker of The Macallan and the brothers Josep, Joan and Jordi Roca collaborated. Edition No. 3 focused on the power of scent, so perfumer Roja Dove was invited to be involved in its creation. Edition No. 4 is a celebration of the innovative design of The Macallan Distillery projected by Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners. Edition No. 5 enhances the spectrum of natural colors in whiskey and involved the Pantone Color Institute to choose the color for its label. Finally, Edition No. 6 took inspiration from the landscapes surrounding The Macallan Estate, especially the River Spey.