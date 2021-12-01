An MS-DOS Palmtop is resurrected thanks to a Raspberry Pi Zero

This user has published in the Hackaday forum the project he has done with his Hewlett-Packard 95LX. The device was originally released in 1991, and it cost a whopping $ 550 at the time. Its processor was an Intel 8088 clone, a NEC V20 that ran to 5.37 MHz. I had 512 KB from memory RAM (could also be purchased with 1 MB) and a screen 40 by 16 pixel LCD capable of reproducing a single color. A real bicharraco of the time, come on.

The Paradox of Theseus applied to a Palmtop

Rune Kyndal was excited to relive his past with his palmtop, so he did what he considers “a brain transplant.” And we think it fell short, because the truth is that has replaced practically everything the original hardware of the HP 95LX. In the first place, the 90s clone processor, together with its primitive GPU, were replaced by the well-known Raspberry Pi Zero W, which is not the most recent model to come out, but it is the one Kyndal had on hand. The Raspberry Pi Zero are miniature motherboards that are already used in all projects of this type. The screen changed it for another 4.3 inch LCD, but in this case, with a resolution of 800 by 480 pixels. And it is connected to the Raspberry directly, along with other pins that make the display be tactile.