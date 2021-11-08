Markus Flasch has been the top manager at the helm of BMW M for the past three years. The already ex-boss has granted an interview in which he has revealed very interesting details of the news that the sports brand is preparing for 2022.

The great secrets that BMW M he kept have been revealed in a recent interview that Markus Flasch, the already ex-boss of the sports brand of the Munich firm, has granted to a German media. A series of details, some unknown, of the novelties that the brand will launch from next March, in the framework of the 50th anniversary that will run until March 2023.

Completely new and unreleased models, as well as variants and special editions that have never been a custom at BMW launches before. Flasch has confirmed what is an open secret, that BMW M will launch a model of its own development at the end of next year: the one so far known as the BMW X8, which will be advanced in the next few days with the Concept XM.

Illustrative recreation BMW X8 2023, renamed BMW XM

BMW M prepares a list of novelties from 2022 to 2023

A preview that he has described as “the concept of a high-performance electrified model”, and that does not mean that it really is an electric, but rather a plug-in hybrid as we have seen in the spy photos. But it is not the only pearl that he has released, but there are also other very interesting ones such as that of the new BMW M4 CSL.

Of this more radical option, Flasch has revealed a very interesting detail, since it has indicated that it will suffer “a weight saving in the three-digit range”, so the gap opens from 100 kilos. Confirms our suspicions that you will lose the rear seats, in view of the spy photos that show the rear windows covered in camouflage, among other measures that will reduce weight and the use of lightweight materials such as carbon and magnesium.

The Austrian has also confirmed that the new M3 Touring, which will arrive at the end of 2022 and that It will only be sold in Europe, it will do so with the M Competition xDrive version, the sophisticated all-wheel drive system adapted to more radical driving. In addition, it has also added that the powerful 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that animates the sports versions will remain in the running beyond the Euro 7 standard that comes into force in 2026, equipped with a new combustion system, which they already announce that “no other manufacturer has.”