The last Nintendo direct we had was the one that Nintendo broadcast during E3 2021, and in which he announced his new games for Nintendo Swith. Since then we have had nothing but silence from the company, removing of course the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Model OLED. Now, a recent leak by a well-known Insider seems to announce that a Nintendo Direct is coming which will take place in September, and these would be the games that we will see during the conference.

Samus Hunter is the Insider who revealed this list of games that Nintendo would be presenting during its next Nintendo Direct. According to the leaker, Metroid Dread will be the main focus from Nintendo during the broadcast, but we will also see other games on screen, among which we can count Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the presentation of its latest character DLC. As for the latter, many rumors say that it could be Crash Bandicoot, but nothing is certain …

The filter secures that “Advanced Wars and Mario Party will have sections dedicated to various new features“, Y also add, «There are also many great updates planned, Animal Crossing, the reveal of the last character in Smash and the DLC with the new story of Hyrule Warriors. Third-party games will also play an important role, Capcom has to reveal a Resident Evil for the Switch«.

There will also be news of Splatoon 3, Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3 and more …

To continue with your statements, the insider added the following:

“If the plans for Splatoon 3 do not change, the commercialization of the title should begin around that date. I doubt there is any news on the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild, aside from a small notice that we will see it in a few months. It is very likely that a new announcement will be made about a Kirby project. A title developed by Nintendo and Monolith is in a very good time. A few months ago the cinematics ended and in recent weeks they have worked on much of the music, so the project is entering the final stages. Bayonetta 3 should also be in a similar situation. There are also other titles in the works, but they are planned for a generic 2022 or later, “added Samus Hunter.

Of course, this is nothing more than a supposed leak, and regardless of the reputation of the reporter, we must take it as a rumor. According to the statements, Nintendo should be carrying out this Nintendo Direct during the month of SeptemberSo keep your eyes peeled for any possible news.