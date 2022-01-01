Many times just hanging around the network, you can come to find more of something interesting, as is the case of what we are about to show you.

We were just walking around Instagram, when we meet a talented artist, who through her personal account shows us incredible designs of her authorship, based on many characters that could be to your liking and many others that have been completely created.

We talked about a girl named Nicoletta Migaldi, an illustrator artist Like you, he is a fan of comics and animated series, which he has let us see through his creations.

This careful illustration, which shows us Jinx, one of the protagonists of Arcane, the popular and multi-named animated series by League of Legends, which is transmitted by Netflix.

It is an illustration, of the peculiar Jinx, who since he is one of the main characters of said series, has greatly increased his popularity on social networks.

We observe both girls, with their usual clothes from the series, blue hair and their daily arrangements, without modifying the uniqueness and essence of said characters.

It shows us a version of how to Jinx who in Arcane likes to be called Powder, she would have liked to be able to protect her defenseless and vulnerable child version, since as in the image we can see, she protects her by standing behind her and wrapping her arms around her little version that is covered in tears, while holding her inseparable robot.

This is just a digital portrait, which tells us that Powder, is only what resulted from the abandonment and mistreatment she received, resulting in a destructive personality, as chaotic and changeable as her decisions when saying through the words of her creator: “I’m the monster you created”.