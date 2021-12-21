A Bitcoin wallet containing millions of dollars in Bitcoin (BTC) has come out of inactivity. For one reason or another, the wallet has not transacted for years despite having what is considered life-changing money.

The wallet hadn’t been used since 2013, just a few years after the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, disappeared. The wallet currently contains $ 15 million in BTC, and it is unclear who owns this account or why it was reactivated on Tuesday.

The wallet has 321 BTC. After eight years, the value of this amount has increased from $ 6,594 to a staggering $ 15,103,046. By now, the funds in the wallet had appreciated nearly 2,300 times.

The Bitcoin community is full of speculation as to who owns the wallet and why it just came out of inactivity. Some believe that it could be a whale, an individual or group with a large amount of Bitcoin, that is about to make a move that will shake the market.

If you’re looking for a sign …. in 3 … 2 … 1 … https://t.co/8ezk8Ub6Sz – Mama Heqet 2.0 (@DaturaDaimonic) December 21, 2021

A Twitter user proposed various reasons for activating the wallet in a comment thread. According to them, There are many possibilities, since Satoshi Nakamoto decides to go back to a patient investor who is going to sell his BTC now to someone who just remembered his opening phrase for his Bitcoin wallet.

Someone’s maybe figured out a exploit from an old wallet perhaps making not so random seed phrases or something. Too many waking up to be random .. – Sapsicle farms⚛ (@SapsicleF) December 21, 2021

Someone maybe discovered an old wallet exploit, maybe making not-so-random seed phrases or something. Too many alerts to be random …

In recent months, several dormant Bitcoin wallets from 2011 to 2013 have been reactivated, each containing tens of millions of dollars in Bitcoin. On September 19, the owner of an inactive Bitcoin wallet emptied his account and transferred the 616 BTC to different accounts.

The old, dormant wallets of the early days of Bitcoin are being reactivated with large amounts of cryptocurrencies inside them. The first investors to put in a few hundred dollars and keep their holdings have become BTC whales, and the values ​​keep rising.

Another Bitcoin wallet woke up in January after having been dormant since June 2010. The wallet had $ 5 million in BTC. In June 2021, another Bitcoin whale account was activated with 900 BTC. On Sunday, another idle address with 235 BTC ($ 11,114,901) was reagent after nine years. An inactive address containing 225 BTC will be active Thursday after almost eight and a half years.

Keep reading: