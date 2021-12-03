As we well know, tonight Madrid has dressed up to celebrate the Moët & Chandon Effervescence party at the Teatro Real, attended by a good number of well-known and select faces. An event in which we have also seen Victoria Federica who, lately, has not lost one, things as they are.





The fact is that for a gala night like this, the granddaughter of the Emeritus Kings has not only surprised by wearing a silver sequin dress, but with his hairstyle since it is one of the trends that we see the most lately in various celebrities in different versions.





And it is that Victoria Federica has worn a ponytail bubble ideal to which has been able to take advantage of a lot Thanks to the hair so long that it has, Being able to make several partitions with tufts covering the gummies with an ideal result and that gives us a good idea as a Christmas hairstyle either at family dinners, with friends or at a company dinner.

Photos | Gtres