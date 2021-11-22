A few days ago, Kaia Gerber surprised on the red carpet with a new look that we loved. Therefore, we got down to work and decided to ask a expert stylist to give us all the keys to this haircut which, for sure, is going to be one of the most requested in hairdressers this season because it is not only pure trend, but also has an incredible vibe and it has the ability to adapt perfectly to any style.

Thus, we have spoken with Look indart, Colorist and stylist at Krown by Kevin Briceño de Madrid, who has given us all the guidelines, techniques and advice for this new look, which, the first thing he points out to us, is that it is a whole return to the 70s, in that style vintage that is gaining a special prominence lately.





Thus, as Miren points out, it is a “reinterpretation of Shaggy bob with bangs but with the length of the hair to the clavicle level, which makes it even more versatile when it comes to wearing it “.

We have no doubt, and this is what our expert consulted points out, that Kaia Gerber has chosen it because perfectly fits your facial oval and it brings a plus of freshness and dynamism to your hair, to which it has added a fringe, one of the strongest trends of the moment in hair issues.

The bangs We have always known that they favor oval or elongated faces more, but with a good diagnosis we can achieve the balance point.

As for the cut itselfIf you want to order it at the hairdresser, Miren Indart tells us that “It’s crafted on a straight base, with light, disconnected layers to create volume and naturalness. It is important to know that fine hair with medium hair volume will look very favored with this cutting technique for the movement it brings. “

In any case, as we always say, the important thing is to be advised well by a professional since they can advise us on what best suits our hair type and style.

On Krown by Kevin Briceño we know the importance of a good diagnosis And that is why before any technical work we evaluate all the possibilities or possible complications that may be reflected in the hair before the execution of the service, and that is why you should know that this specific look is not recommended for very curly hair, with swirls in the hair or with a square face structure.





It is clear that if we are looking for a change of look with a super versatile style, this may be the ideal at this time. And it is that, as our expert tells us “You can style it with a more rock structure or also super glam , You can wear it with very casual waves made with curling irons or also naturally. This cut stylizes the image and is reinforced by wearing layers, giving volume to the upper part, thus achieving a young and very trendy look. “





But, if we still weren’t clear about it, Miren gives us four compelling reasons why this look by Kaia Gerber is a good idea: it is modern, sophisticated and versatile, contributes volume and movement, favors fine, medium hair or low volume and, in addition, it gives us many possibilities when combing it according to the occasion in which we want to surprise.

Girls, I don’t know about you, but this haircut has only advantages, now we explain that it is so successful and even the most prominent celebrities of the moment are betting on it.

Photos | Gtres, @kaiagerber and @omega