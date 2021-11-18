Among their latest most prominent launches is the new 11T range, with which they again intend to revolutionize the concept of fast charging. But these devices do not arrive alone, Xiaomi has brought back a device whose latest version was launched in 2018. Be very attentive, because the new Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 it’s a complete marvel.

Before starting the review, it is necessary to explain why it is so special. Android tablets have been technologically stagnant for a while. The competition had completely overwhelmed them; Nevertheless, this launch will leave an indelible mark on the tablet market. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 arrives positioning itself as the best tablet with Android, and this has been possible thanks to an Asian company.

General characteristics

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has been manufactured with a aluminium alloy which gives it a quite refined look. Something to which its minimalist design also contributes, forming a very elegant tablet. Its size of 254.7 mm x 166.2 mm x 6.9 mm falls within the usual in these devices, as does its weight of 511 g, which allows it to be transported very comfortably.

It has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. This is a 7nm Octa-Core CPU composed of 1x Kryo 485 2.96 GHz + 3x Kryo 485 2.4 GHz + 4x Kryo 485 1.8 GHz. Which means that the device is capable of executing very demanding deliveries, as well as performing various tasks at the same weather. This is also facilitated by its 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

But the highlight of this tablet are the components related to content playback, that is, its screen and sound. The first of these elements has a WQHD + resolution of 2560x1600p with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 500 nits of brightness. This, in addition, is compatible with Dolby Vision. On the other hand, its audio is characterized by having four Dolby Atmos stereo speakers in order to offer an immersive experience.

All of the above, coupled with a 8720 mAh polymer battery With durability for a few days, they are the most powerful Android tablet on the market. This has two accessories for increase productivity and take full advantage of the capabilities of the device that are: a Smart Pen and a keyboard.

The novelty of this Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is the Smart Pen with which it is accompanied. This presents a competent ergonomics, being very comfortable to grip and without hurting the hand. To make use of it you have to connect it via bluetooth to the tablet.

S-Pen, a differential accessory and full of possibilities

The only thing you have to do to do this is press the button that is closest to the tip and the Smart Pen should appear in the Bluetooth settings of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. If it doesn’t appear, it may not have a battery, so it’s time to charge it. If you look closely at one of the sides of the tablet you will see a kind of magnet that works magnetically, this is where the S-Pen should be placed so that the load begins, in addition to where it will remain when we are not using it. As much as it seems that at any moment it can come off, the power and firmness of the magnetized area will not allow it.

This Xiaomi Smart Pen has two buttons whose functions are: to start drawing or to take a screenshot of the area that we point out with the S-Pen while we hold it down. The interesting thing about the latter is that it can be drawn above the capture in case you want to point out or indicate something on the screen. Drawing is a very fun experience, as there are different types of strokes and a fairly extensive color range. But the most notable thing about this pencil is undoubtedly the speed it gives when moving around the tablet. In the case of writing, it is much better to write with the Smart Pen than with your hands, due in large part to the speed it gives us.

The screen also duly accompanies the accessory, as the response of this to the touch with the S-Pen is excellent. Although precision is the property that stands out the most using the Smart Pen. For example, in a strategy game where you have to place different troops on the battlefield, the Smart Pen allows you to place your army exactly where you want.

Although it is true that perhaps some more function is missing, such as converting written text into digital text. Despite this, the Smart Pen is a success to provide the user with a more comfortable way of navigating the device.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 thoroughly

The experience with this tablet has been a complete marvel. The design of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the characteristics that attracts the most attention. Above all, its glossy black finish due to the aluminum and its 6.9 mm thickness, which at first glance seems even smaller. Portability is another highlight of the tablet, as it is very easy to move around. Impresses much the stiffness it shows when holding it, even using just one hand the tablet stood firm and did not slip. On the back we find a totally minimalist look, as we have already mentioned above, with only a 13 MP camera in the upper left corner. It certainly looks as stylish as a high-end device.

On the back of the tablet we can fully appreciate that screen-to-body ratio of 82%. The edges could have been reduced a bit more, giving even more prominence to the screen, but once turned on the result is still spectacular. Before continuing with the screen, it is quite strange that it does not have a 3.5 mm Jack input, it may not be necessary with the audio power of the device, but perhaps on some occasions that we do not enjoy a quiet environment it could be of help.

Screen

Let’s go with the star plate of this device. The 11-inch screen with 2560x1600p WQHD + resolution gives a excessively brutal result, offering completely sharp and bright images. But, without a doubt, the differential aspect of the screen is its 120 Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy enormous fluidity when scrolling through the device and when playing games.

My playable experience has been excellent, with high-end image quality. Two different types of video games have been tested, Call Of Duty and NieR Reincarnation, both at the highest graphic quality. The result was spectacular, especially in the second case, with a fairly high frame rate and a sound so deep and immersive that it was a pleasure to hear the soundtrack. Watching a series or a movie is also very appealing, the resolution offered by the screen allows you to fully enjoy series with many uses of colors such as Invincible. At the maximum brightness level the screen is shiny and becomes a absolute barbarity to reproduce content, since every detail of the image can be appreciated.

Sound

The Dolby Atmos four speaker system it has is wonderful. With two speakers on each side the sound is perfectly distributed. In addition, it is quite high, something that is appreciated when it comes to reproducing content of any kind. Audio is my favorite part of this device, it is a delight to play or watch a movie with a sound of this level, creating a completely immersive experience. The most positive thing is that even at maximum volume there is no distortion whatsoever.

Performance

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 offers more than spectacular performance. As we have mentioned in the Screen section, the games can be enjoyed at the highest graphic quality without any slowdown or drop in frames per second. Both its CPU and GPU have a barbaric potential to develop any activity. For sure there will not be a delivery that resists you.

But it should be noted that this tablet is not designed solely and exclusively to play content. Multitasking is one of its most interesting facets, since the double window mode allows, for example, to open a PDF while in the other window you take notes. The size of the tablet helps to make both windows fully visible and the activity can be carried out normally. On the other hand, taking notes feels quite comfortable. It would have been momentous to be able to test it together with the keyboard that came with it as an external accessory in order to enjoy greater speed and productivity. Although it is something that we can imagine that this accessory gives you. Even without it, taking notes has been a breeze, thanks in part to the Smart Pen.

Autonomy

Not to mention its battery, which is surprising, then, despite using it daily both to play games and watch series has not had to be charged at any time in the period of a week. All this taking into account that when it came to playing he did so in the highest possible quality. When it arrived it was practically unloaded, but thanks to its fast charge it was operational in less than an hour.

Camera

The camera is one of the least interesting aspects when it comes to getting a tablet, but for those who use it from time to time to take a picture or make a video, it is not bad at all. The 13 MP sensor on the back allows recording in 4K at 30 FPS. Compared to the rest of the market this camera has a very good quality in terms of colors.

Conclusions and opinion

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has come to be crowned the queen of Android tablets. For a very modest price we can get a device that is halfway to the high range. Your screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos quad-speaker audio are two items worth every euro of the price. With this tablet you can do absolutely everything. Enjoy series or video games, take notes, listen to music … All this with very high performance and excessive quality.

If what you are looking for is a relatively cheap device with which to enjoy any activity with excellent quality This should be your primary option. If, in addition, we choose to get hold of its accessories, we will have the possibility of having at our disposal a tablet with the soul of a PC. With a base price of € 399.99 the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 points out the way they should follow Android tablets to catch up with the competition. If the next Xiaomi follows this line, I have no doubt that the distance between its rivals is not that far.