Among Us prepares a revolution in time for its launch on PlayStation and Xbox

Among Us was one of the successes that emerged during the moments of the 2020 pandemic. Despite having rather humble beginnings, the game the number of daily players increased dramatically within it, reaching all parts of the world and thus becoming one of the most recognizable signs of the current world of the Internet. Now the people of Innersloth are getting ready to release the game’s biggest update till the date.

Innersloth, the small developer group behind Among Us, recently shared the details of the new title update. Of course, it will be a free update and it would come with new content. Among these additions we have new roles for crew, new cosmetics, achievements and a whole new level.

<br>

New roles come to Among Us

The biggest addition to come with the update will be the new roles, which offer unique abilities to players that will add to the mechanics of discovering the murderer. The new roles will be the following:

Scientific : You can access the vital signs of the other players anytime you want. To recharge your battery you will have to complete tasks.

: You can access the vital signs of the other players anytime you want. To recharge your battery you will have to complete tasks. Engineer : You will be able to use the vents.

: You will be able to use the vents. Guardian angel : You can activate a protective shield around the other crew members.

: You can activate a protective shield around the other crew members. Shapeshifter: You can dress up as any other crew member. It can only be used by the Deceiver.

The roles can be activated or deactivated before starting a new game, as well as we can also configure the presence that they will have within our game. Innersloth too announced the new Cosmicubes, which will contain payment objects; as well as a new achievement system and the possibility of connecting our Among Us account to other platforms where we have the game.

Among us will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S this December 14th. In addition, we know that the game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. The version of Among Us for Xbox will support cross-play features, so we can create games with players who are on all other platforms where the Innersloth title is available.