It must be recognized that Amelia Bono is a source of information and news regarding Inditex catalog it means. And it is that most of the looks that he shares through his social networks usually always include clothes from Zara, Uterqüe, Massimo Dutti … which makes us a good handful of ideas and signings to be able to adapt to our own outfits.





In the last photos she has published on her Instagram profile, Amelia Bono has made us fall deeply in love with this jumper (or vest as defined on the web), with cape collar Zara which is a real cutie. The only bad thing is not its price since it only costs 29.95 euros, but it is exhausted online although, it is true, that it is still available in some physical stores.





Amelia has combined it with dark jeans, a padded jacket that is a pure fashion trend. Primark and brown suede mid-calf ankle boots from Uterqüe that are a true basic of any closet (or shoe rack) worth its salt and that we can combine on a daily basis. Its price is 149 euros.





The result is obvious, a great look to wear every day with a lot of style and with which to get it right.

Photos | @ameliabono