If there is something that we are clear about, it is that Amelia Bono is one of those celebrities who dare with everything. Within his style, he is able to mix tones and textures always giving ideal results like the one he has shown in his last Instagram post that, far from being something classic, he has bet everything on color.





Thus, we have seen it with a total look from Uterqüe in which you have combined a fuchsia fur skirt, made of tube, with front opening and belt with maxi golden buckle, to which it has added a original intense blue sweater knitted that adds the trend of feathers on the sleeves, which this year have been very much in vogue again.





Without a doubt, the combination is risky but totally winning, also Amelia Bono has the ability to defend this outfit to perfection with two garments that we can take advantage of and, far from what it seems, get many possibilities.





Photos | @ameliabono