Amber Heard shared on video her stunt preparation for her return as Mera in the movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Every day we see that in addition to being a talented actress, she is a consummate influencer. This is demonstrated by the achievements achieved by the photos and videos that he shares on his social networks, many of these contents related to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the most recent of these, we see Amber Heard getting ready in stunts for what she calls Aquaman 2:

Actress Amber Heard has documented her enthusiasm for the character of Mera by either celebrating that she would be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, battling in the heroine’s tight-fitting costume, lounging around in her heroine uniform, or training for her return in Aquaman 2 (here and here). With reaches that any influencer would dream of.

Amber Heard returns as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The DCEU film officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will once again feature James Wan as director, with a cast led by Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman; Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko; Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus; Yahya Abdul – Mateen II as Black Manta; Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022, while the first tape is already available in home video formats, as well as on some of the most popular digital platforms.

Search in our online store:

DC Comics Deluxe: Aquaman: War for the Throne

Arthur Curry is a man of two worlds. Six years ago he was a surface dweller, raised as the son of a lighthouse keeper. But one day, the tragedy appeared. The destination was revealed. And young Arthur Curry claimed his birthright: the Throne of Atlantis.

His reign was short. When darkness threatened the surface world, King Arthur came out to face it. He was Aquaman, and he joined the team of heroes called the Justice League, thus leaving his kingdom. But even underwater, the past will not stay buried. A sinister force is pushing both Aquaman worlds to the brink of war, with the planet’s fate hanging by a thread. If Arthur does not claim his throne, the throne might as well claim his life …

Learn about this epic tale of conflict and conquest from the all-star creative team of Geoff Johns (Doomsday Clock), Paul Pelletier (Justice League), and Ivan Reis (Superman)!

Collect Aquaman # 0, # 14-16 and Justice League # 15-17

It is also being read

Jason Momoa assumes the role of PE teacher of his children in the quarantine

Why are Jason Momoa’s bodyguards smaller and thinner than him?

Amber Heard denies love affair with businessman Elon Musk or actor James Franco

Amber Heard denies posting video of violent argument with Johnny Depp

They demand dismissal of Amber Heard for ‘abuse’ of Johnny Depp