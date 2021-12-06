‘The Boys’ is one of the most popular series of AmazonTherefore, it is logical that the company is very interested in expanding its universe as much as possible. We already knew that they had launched a spin-off about the university for young superheroes and now it has been confirmed an animated anthology which will follow the ‘Animatrix’ model.

Without rules

The announcement has been accompanied by a video led by Karl Urban, actor who plays Billy Butcher in the television adaptation of the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, to present ‘The Boys: Diabolical’, also revealing the famous creators of the stories that will tell its eight episodes.

Behind the arguments of ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ will be Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. A combination of the most unique talent that they also created at will, since Eric Kripke, showrunner of ‘The Boys’, has made it clear that “there were no rules“.

Goldberg and Rogen, executive producers of ‘The Boys’, have commented the following about what motivated them to carry out ‘Diabolical’: “Since we saw ‘Animatrix’, a collection of shorts set in the ‘Matrix’ universe, we wanted to copy it. Today that dream has come true“.

The premiere of ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ will take place in 2022, but Amazon has not specified if it will arrive before or after the highly anticipated third season of ‘The Boys’ …