Like the Echo speakers, the Amazon Echo Show screen has different uses and functionalities as interesting as making video calls, accessing video streaming applications or checking the weather instead of being Alexa who tells you. There are several devices in the Echo Show family and these are the ones you can find on sale right now.

Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

With an ideal size to place on your nightstand and manage your digital home. You can ask Alexa to play your favorite series and movies, make video calls, or use it as a Digital Frame in which your best photos and memories are passing. You can also choose to use it to follow recipes step by step with skills like Cookpad and prepare the best delicacies for tonight. Available in three colors: Anthracite, blue and white for only 49.99 euros.

Echo Show 8 1st generation

The Echo Show 8 connects to Alexa to bring you a stereo sound with sensational image quality thanks to its HD display 8 inch. As with other models you can set alarms and timers, check the traffic before leaving home, watch your favorite series, do video calls or listen to music through Spotify or Amazon Music. Its usual price is 109.99 euros, but now you can buy it for 64.99 euros.