Amazon's cloud service will have a data center in Querétaro

Amazon will open a new center in Mexico to help its cloud service in our country and improve the conditions it is offering so far.

The new data center would take place in the state of Querétaro according to Bloomberg and would be the second in the country.

Amazon has not confirmed or denied anything about this matter, but in September 2020 it was announced that the cloud service would have a new location.

Photo: Amazon

Is it a fact that the installation of the cloud service reaches Querétaro?

The Secretary of Sustainable Development of that state, Marco del Prete, pointed out that Querétaro was chosen by a multinational to install one of these data centers.

Amazon plans to build 3 facilities that will connect directly to the United States and seek to reduce the latency of their services by 30%.

The company’s cloud service is present in 81 zones in 25 geographic regions around the globe.

Jorge Buitron Arriola, representative of the Querétaro Vortice IT group of technology firms, ensured the new investment and the construction of these facilities.

Amazon’s investment is positive news on the subject of foreign investment, since in the first months of 2021 it fell in a worrying way.

The federal government and Amazon have been constantly working hand in hand on different projects and this investment could be one of them.

Foreign investment in the first months of 2021 in Mexico registered an amount of 24 billion dollars, the lowest since 2016.

The cost of this type of facility is equivalent to 250-300 million dollars that Amazon will invest in Mexico.

The Amazon cloud is in constant competition with the different companies that offer this service, so improving it could help attract new users to your cloud.