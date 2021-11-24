What the pandemic left us is the fact that we had to adapt to a new way of carrying out our daily activities from home, something that has also transformed not only spaces in our room, but also in the way we adapt them, appealing to comfort before anything else.

Therefore, betting on a comfortable piece of furniture for long hours in front of the computer, you will surely have in mind to buy a new chair for your desk. For your luck and on the occasion of Black Friday, Amazon offers us some with great discounts that will surely fit perfectly with your budget, your decoration and your spaces at home.

Swivel chair with mesh back





This contemporary style design is extremely ergonomic: it has lumbar support and armrests, ideal to give you a break after being in front of the computer. Its height is adjustable and its padded seat it will make you spend the hours comfortably doing your virtual activities.

You find it reduced from 106.99 to 89.09 euros.

SONGMICS OBN86BK Office Swivel Chair Mesh Desk Chair with Headrest Synchronized Mechanism and Adjustable Height Black

Racing type desk chair





For those with a more competitive spirit, this gamer inspired chair is extremely robust, durable and comfortable. Its curved back design adapts to the shape of the body in any position and at any height thanks to its tilt mechanism.

You find it reduced from 121.99 to 86.79 euros.

SONGMICS Racing Adjustable Ergonomic Office Desk Chair with Wheels, OBG56B, Black

Swivel chair with mesh back





A simple and functional design that offers ergonomic comfort when doing work from home. This chair has a mesh backrest that makes it extremely breathable, and its degree of inclination is perfect to keep the back in a correct posture.

You find it reduced from 66.99 to 57.69 euros.

SONGMICS Mesh Chair, Swivel Office Chair, Height Adjustable, Tilt Function, Breathable Mesh Back and Seat, for Office Study, Max. 120 kg, Black OBN22BK

Three-tone racing type desk chair





To give more dynamism to a modern and current model, this racing chair adopts the striking mint color in the panels of its design, adding these elements to a padded back and seat that offer maximum comfort thanks to its construction that resists up to 150 kilos. Its adjustable height and degree of inclination make it a favorite with gamers.

You find it reduced from 102.49 to 93.29 euros.

SONGMICS Racing Chair, Tall Office Chair, with Adjustable Height, Folding Armrests, Tilt Mechanism, Gaming Chair, Black, Gray and Blue OBG28BU

Ergonomic swivel chair with woven backrest





A compact design thought to fit in all the spaces of your home is what Mc Haus offers us in this chair, featuring breathable backrest, adjustable armrests and stable wheels for your movement, in addition, its seat with high-density foam does not deform.

You find them reduced from 179.99 to 124.99 euros.

Mc Haus Black Vulcano Ergonomic Office Chair Color, PVC Fabric, 60 x 52 x 100-110 cm

Images | Unsplash | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.