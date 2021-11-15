The AirPods 2 priced at Amazon right now, an irresistible offer.

We have never seen AirPods 2 at such a low price on Amazon before. Only if you hurry, you can take the second generation AirPods e Apple at an absolutely brutal price: a 34% discount compared to its official price. This is its historical minimum price in the famous store.

For a limited time only, we do not know how long this offer will last, you can take home the AirPods 2 for 99 euros at Amazon, a discount of 50 euros compared to its official price of 149. A spectacular offer on highly recommended AirPods.

The AirPods 2 are hardly going to drop more in price on Amazon coming soon, it is a very interesting offer to take advantage of. We have seen discounts on Amazon on the AirPods 2, but they always left the price somewhat above 100 euros. Tomorrow you can have them at home if you you do Prime completely free.

AirPods 2 Specifications

AirPods are the most popular wireless headphones on the market, and the second generation is positioned as one of the most recommended at this price. These are its official specifications:

Automatic activation and connection with Apple devices.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Double tap to play audio or change songs.

They load quickly in the case.

5 hours of continuous autonomy and 24 hours with the charges of the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

The AirPods 2 are excellent wireless headphones that can be yours for very little if you’re in a hurry. Apple continues to sell them at 150 euros, but for a limited time you can get them at a brutal discount.

