Everything indicates that Amazon Studios is “reaching an agreement” with Electronic Arts to develop a series based on the franchise. Mass effect, the hit science fiction game developed by BioWare.

No details have been released yet, but according to the site Deadline, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said the company “continues to invest in fantasy genres of all kinds.; we have a gender-focused team in the studios working tirelessly with our creative partners on those boards … and you can look forward to more. “

The success of the fantasy series Wheel of Time –Based on Robert Jordan’s acclaimed series of novels and recently released on Prime Video– shows why Amazon is going in that direction. Salke revealed that this has been one of the five best-released series of all time for Prime Video, and added that during its premiere had tens of millions of views and high completion rates.

Rumors of Mass effect have emerged lately and, in this regard, Electronic Arts recently stated that “it is not a question of if, but of when” a television series based on the game will be made..

On the other hand, the protagonist of Witcher, Henry Cavill, published in February a photo on Instagram where you see a blurred text, perhaps from a script, where the actor mentioned that he could be working on a secret project, which fans have not been slow to relate to the possible series of Mass effect. Can you imagine Henry as Commander Separd?

The saga of games Mass effect started in 2007 with the Mass effect Original, an RPG and third-person shooter, which pits Commander Shephard and the Systems Alliance against the Reapers, an ancient machine race invading the Milky Way.

This was followed by two sequels (2010 and 2012), along with a fourth game, Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017). Mass Effect Legendary Edition It arrived earlier this year with updated gameplay and graphics, and now BioWare and EA are developing an all-new fifth installment.