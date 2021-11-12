Apple’s iPad Air is one of the most recommended, and at this price there is no doubt: it is the best.

Amazon is anticipating discounts and will hardly be able to beat this price on the iPad Air on Black Friday. The Apple’s most recommended tablet lowers its price by 70 euros in an irresistible offer that won’t last long.

The official price of the iPad Air is 649 euros, but if you hurry you can get it on Amazon for only 579 eurosThat is the price of the iPad Air in Silver right now. One of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the iPad Air.

The iPad Air is one of the most recommended since it has the design of the iPad Pro, compatibility with your accessories, such as Apple Pencil 2 or Magic Keyboard, and costs much less. It is a best seller that, due to the power of its processor, will last many years updated.

IPad Air Specifications

The iPad Air has spectacular specs. It has the A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12, one of the best processors on the market, and a frameless design that enters through the eyes. It is perfect both to work with him and to play or watch series, a true all-rounder.

Premium aluminum design.

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and wide color gamut (P3)

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.

64 GB of internal storage.

Touch ID on the lock button to securely identify yourself and use Apple Pay.

12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTimeHD front camera.

Available in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

Wide stereo sound.

802.11ax Wi-Fi Networks (6th Generation)

Up to 10 hours of autonomy.

USB-C connector to charge the iPad and connect accessories.

MagicKeyboard, SmartKeyboard Folio and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support

Do not miss this offer on the iPad Air, it will be really hard to see it cheaper. It is practically the same price as the iPad mini, which is almost identical but smaller.

