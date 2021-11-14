With over 4.5 million players in its first 24 hours, Forza Horizon 5 has become Playground Games’ most successful car game and one of the highest rated titles of 2021. From SomosXbox we have been able to enjoy this new installment, giving it a good note, just as it deserves.

As you well know, the Forza Horizon 5 car list It is immense, and each of them can be personalized with their own designs and created by the community. As in Forza Horizon 4, we find serious and more fun designs that allow us to recreate ourselves to enjoy a different game experience, either alone or with friends. So if you want to feel like distributors on the streets of Mexico, you can now get hold of this post office design in Forza Horizon 5 that has been shared by @PijusMagnificvs.

Always deliver on time with this Postcard design in Forza Horizon 5

All of you who are interested in downloading the Postcard design in Forza Horizon 5 will have to look for the creator’s post file JR3Txabi. The next step will be to upload the design and enjoy being a postal delivery man throughout Mexico. We remind you that if you want to enjoy the experience to the fullest, you can get a cheap and officially licensed Xbox steering wheel.