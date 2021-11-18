In recent years, Capcom has seen sagas such as Resident Evil, Devil May Cry or Monster Hunter resurface with new remasters or deliveries that have given the franchises a fresh air. In its drive for innovation, the company last year announced the development of Pragmata and its corresponding release date, which would be sometime in 2022. The game was announced at the PlayStation 5 launch event with a mysterious trailer that revealed little of the game. Today no update is known to exist of the IP by Capcom.

2021 has been a year in which the company saw 30 years of Street Fighter II, a franchise consolidated over the years. Today it has been discovered that that long-awaited launch in 2022 will be delayed until 2023, a long year to continue developing the title. This delay comes a day after THQ Nordic and Volition delayed Saints Row for six months. in order to meet the expectations of the new generation of consoles.

As announced by Capcom on his official Twitter account securing “Make it an unforgettable adventure”, doing the same also in its official blog. Also, as compensation, they decided to share a wonderful work of art from the game. «Meanwhile, and for the moment, we have a new artwork to share with you. Thank you very much for your patience”, they sentence in the tweet.

Possibly one of the great drawbacks of its launch is the COVID-19 pandemic that we are suffering globally, which prevents the distribution of video games from being as large a scale as it was a few years ago. Despite difficult times for companies, Capcom has had a good year with releases such as those mentioned above, in addition to the titles constituting new generation games in full, so the franchise still has a lot to give.

The only thing that is known about Pragmata is a synopsis that deals with a dystopian future, in which a man and a girl travel to the Moon in search of freedom after various natural disasters occur on Earth. Besides, his gameplay has a third person perspective in which you will have to perform different missions to complete the adventure and survive on the Moon.

Even so, if it is released sooner or later, the title will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.