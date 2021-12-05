A tour of the alternate versions of Thor, the God of Thunder, that have populated the pages of Marvel Comics.

The God of Thunder is one of the most beloved fan characters in the Marvel Universe. And after a long journey in the world of comics, several writers and artists have managed to carry out several alternative versions of Thor.

This is due to different plots in the Multiverse, where some of the characters have been well received by Marvel fans.

BETA RAY BILL (EARTH-616)

ANDHe’s the only character to appear in the mainline continuity, and that’s because he’s become a superhero in his own right since his debut in 1983.

ZOMBIE THOR (EARTH-2149)

In the mid-20th century, Marvel Comics partnered with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to bring his zombie storytelling to the Marvel Universe, with the limited Marvel Zombies comic book series. The story took place on Earth-2149 and centered on an infection that spread throughout the universe, turning each character into ravenous zombies. One of our favorite alternate versions of Thor.

VENOM THOR (EARTH-1089)

The Venom symbiote has joined several hosts over the years, and one was Thor. On Earth-1089, he first appeared in “What if … the alien suit had possessed Spider-Man?”

STORM THOR (EARTH-904)

Another instance in which an X-Men character took up Thor’s mantle began in “What if … the X-Men stayed in Asgard?” In this story arc, various members of the X-Men and New Mutants visited Asgard and many decided to stay behind when the rest returned home to Earth, and Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, was one of them.

THRR (EARTH-8311)

Another Marvel and DC Comics collaboration produced the character Thrr, the Thunder Dog. Thrr first appeared in the plot “The Old Goats at Home” in the 1986 Peter Porker comic The Spectacular Spider-Ham # 5.

Honorable Mentions

THORANGUTAN (EARTH-8101)

In the 2008 limited series, Marvel Apes, Marty Blank, aka Gibbon, and Fiona Fitzhugh are transported to an alternate reality where intelligent apes rule the world. Instead of being a human team of the Avengers, there are the Ape-Vengers, with the God of Thunder under the name Thorangutan. This corner of the multiverse is designated as Earth-8101, but it is not the only place where Thorangutan appeared.

Ultimate thor

The Thor adaptation was made by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch, first appearing in The Ultimates. Unlike his counterpart in the primary Marvel continuity, this character does not have a human alter ego. Also this Thor is the one that the hero of the MCU is based on.

