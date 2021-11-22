Alpha Saga, Californians anticipate their new electric sports saloon

The Californian firm of Alpha Motor Corporation continues in its retro-modern line presenting new electric vehicles. After the recent zero-emission pick-up, and the coupe, now it is the turn of a sports saloon. The Alpha Saga oozes style from all sides, a model that does not give an arrival date.

The americans of Alpha Motor Corporation they have a new project in development. After the presentation of the new electrics of the Alpha Ace and Alpha Wolf, a coupe and a high-performance pick-up off the asphalt, it is the turn of something more conventional, a sedan that already has a name.

Its about Alpha Saga that you can see in our gallery from all angles, and in which the retro style and typical of the 70s, which is still the maximum. This time, the front features a different design, with four round headlights under an edged browbone front hood that gives more sportsmanship. Like the curved roofline, with four frameless doors ending in a very prominent rear with the pilots divided into four vertical spheres.

The new Alpha Saga, an electric sports saloon inspired by the 70s

On the boot lid, a carbon fiber retractable spoiler it will offer extra downforce, as well as a more aggressive image. As much as the diffuser that occupies the entire width of the bumper. The new model will rub shoulders with rivals in the D segment, given its contained dimensions, but which will offer ample interior space.

Alpha Saga measurements Long 4,700 mm Width 1,910 mm High 1,450 mm Trunk volume * 566 liters

* Volume adding the rear and front luggage compartment

The Alpha Saga promises unique sensations at the wheel

Inside, there is no doubt that it is a model of the startup based in California, and once again the retro style is evident, especially in the clocks of the digital instrument panel integrated into a metal part. The thin-rim steering wheel also elevates sportiness, while sophistication comes from a floating-look touchscreen that occupies the space of the center console.

Alpha Motor has not indicated production dates for this new electric, but surely it will not be ready until well into 2023. And it has not provided technical data either, but it is expected to be offered in three versions, one basic single electric motor on the rear axle and two options with all-wheel drive and two electric drives, one of them with more radical adjustments. All three will have a battery with a capacity of 85 kWh, offering a maximum autonomy of 483kilometres -in the most basic- rechargeable to 80% in one hour.