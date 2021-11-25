Fernando Alonso has recovered the illusion of competing in Formula 1 and THE PLAN happens to remain in the premier class for at least two or three more seasons, all of them already within the framework of the new technical regulations.

The commitment and dedication of Fernando Alonso The races seem to have no end and the Asturian driver wants to continue taking advantage of his exceptional moment of form while it lasts. This is, in Formula 1 code, at least until 2023 and perhaps beyond, regardless of whether Alpine lives up to expectations.

At least that’s The plan by Fernando Alonso, according to the driver himself, revealed during an interview with the official Formula 1 podcast. “Of course I will be, even if the car is not so competitive. My plan is to stay for two or three more years, “he says.

I don’t think I deserve more. You get what you deserve »

And it is that Alonso admits that he is enjoying his return to the category a lot, experiencing the most positive approach that the experience of so many years in the competition has given him.

I’m really enjoying it. I have come with a clean mind, I am happy to return and I feel privileged. It is not that in previous years I did not enjoy it, but after two years away I am more aware of how lucky we are to drive these cars ”, explains Alonso.

«Only 20 pilots in the world can do it. There are so many talented drivers in the world who haven’t even had the chance to get into F1 in their entire career. And I had the luxury of choosing when to stop, when to have a break, and then the luxury of when to return. I came with that feeling of gratitude to the sport, to the team and I enjoy it every second »insists a pilot who at the age of 40 returned to the podium at the last Grand Prix of Qatar.

Loading tweet …

1463083409023160327

“It’s not that I wasn’t in love with Formula 1, but I did feel like I was wasting my time in Formula 1”, Alonso relates in relation to his first farewell from the category in 2018. “I did not have the opportunity to fight for victories or podiums, I felt that I had these attractive challenges to try something different.”

Even Alonso admits that if he had known how the McLaren project would evolve, he would have left it earlier to face other equally attractive challenges. «If I had had the crystal ball and had known what was going to happen in 2017 or 2018 … You always hope that you will have a chance to fight for bigger things. I don’t know, I was convinced in 2018, I knew it was the right time. Even despite continuing to love F1, I had other things on my mind, “he acknowledges.

Got what it deserves

Fernando Alonso has also not shied away from talking about something that often frustrates his fans and that even Ross Brawn has recently recognized: that the Asturian’s talent deserved more world titles.

No, I don’t think so. You get what you deserve », ditch Fernando Alonso. “There may be some examples of injustice, but there are many talented drivers who have not even reached Formula 1.”

Alain Prost: «Fernando Alonso is the best driver in Formula 1» Read news

«There are many young people in the lower categories who have won everything and never have the opportunity. And here the same thing: we have 20 incredible drivers on the grid and perhaps 90% will never win a Formula 1 race. And that’s unfair, because they deserve it, ”says the Alpine driver.

“When I think about my career, I have been lucky to win two World Cups and I also put the victories of Le Mans, Daytona, the Endurance World Championship, the karting… I have achieved much more than I had dreamed of when I started. I will never consider my recognition unfair or unfortunate », concludes.

The new-old Alonso: wiser, more thoughtful, but just as fast.