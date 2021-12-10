The preferences between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are widely distributed, but Fernando Alonso believes that while Mercedes deserves the constructors ‘title, the Dutchman must be the winner of the drivers’ championship.

Max verstappen He has been highly criticized in recent days, especially from the United Kingdom, but neither are there few voices that defend his behavior at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in which he starred in a spectacular duel with Lewis Hamilton.

But, be that as it may, the last chapter of the book of the 2021 Formula 1 season begins tomorrow in Abu dhabi and the champion will be the one with the most points, although not necessarily the one who has deserved it the most.

Regardless of that, Fernando Alonso he is clear about which driver and team should be crowned this season and, as usual, he has not hesitated to offer his impressions to the press.

“They are both driving amazing and error-free and pushing the limits in every race.. You see that they are first and second in every race because they are on another level, so it’s great to see how they push each other. But I don’t know, this final race is going to be tense for sure for them, we’ll see ”, admits Fernando Alonso.

While in the drivers ‘championship Hamilton and Verstappen are tied on points, in the constructors’ championship Mercedes has a considerable advantage of 28 points.

«It will depend on the whole a bit. Mercedes lately I think she’s doing a little better and they won a couple of races, but Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of usWe already saw the lap in Jeddah until it hit the wall at the last corner, ”recalls Alonso.

«That lap came from Max, not Red Bull. Mercedes deserves the constructors’ championship because I think the car is superior and Max is perhaps driving one step ahead of everyone, ”says the Alpine driver.

Not that I support Max, I think he deserves it. Everyone has a different opinion, I think he is taking that Red Bull to another level. I think there is no possible advice because they are very well prepared, they are committed, they are fast, they are professionals, without errors, both driving to the limit, so I think it is very interesting to see them from the outside. They are very well prepared and that is good, “concluded the Spaniard.