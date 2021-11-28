On October 21, Almudena Grandes said goodbye to her readers in her newspaper column: “Routine checkup, malignant tumor, good prognosis and a fight.” He had been fighting cancer for a year and that day he was retiring to start that fight. He assured that he would return “without hair, with curly hair or with the hairstyle of my dear Josefina Báquer”. Today, Saturday, November 27, according to Cadena Ser, she died at the age of 61 after being admitted to the emergency room.

The novelist, wife of the poet Luis Garcia Montero, She had to her credit an excellent work with numerous awards, but she also stood out for being an unrepentant intellectual fighter who always called herself on the left. She has a son, Mauro, from a previous relationship and with Garc´ía Montero she became the mother of a daughter, Elisa.

The writer became very famous for her book The ages of Lulu, an erotic novel that Bigas Luna It took to the cinema, it was translated into 20 languages ​​and it is found in the lists of the most important novels of Spanish literature.

Later there were many novels among which stand out I’ll call you friday and Malena is a Tango name, but there were also hundreds of articles in El País Semanal, El País and Cadena Ser, always reaffirming their feminist and left-wing intellectual position.

