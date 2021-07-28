Despite Apple’s efforts not to reveal anything about the launch of its new products, the amount of buzz about the entire iPhone 13 line is uncountable. However, they must have some reason and more knowing that we are practically already in August and that it would be a month before the possible launch of the iPhone 13. That is why today We present you a spectacular video-render on the supposed iPhone 13: almost identical to the iPhone 12?

While the networks are full of rumors about the iPhone 13, the concepts that present a design on Apple’s new flagship mobile are the ones that have gained the most strength. In fact, this realistic concept of the iPhone 13 will blow your mind, check it out because it has no notch.

Video-Render presents possible iPhone 13 design

The ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel featured a video where you can see what the new iPhone 13 would be. At first glance you can see a smaller notch, the rear camera lenses located differently and edges similar to those of the iPhone 12.

Although a few days ago we told you that because Face ID could reach Macs in a couple of years the next iPhones would come without a notch, it is a reality that the iPhone 13 will come with it. Being more specific still, the new notch will be 26.8mm wide. This is about 8 millimeters smaller than that of the iPhone 12.

And is that Apple’s supply chain is too broad to prevent rumors from leaking until weekly. This is why we know exactly what the notch size of the next iPhone will be. Likewise, it is known that only the iPhone 13 Pro screen will be 120 Hz. This is a wise decision, since one of the big criticisms of the iPhone 12 was its 60 Hz screen (compared to that of the Android competition).

But nevertheless, that only the 13 Pro model has a 120 Hz screen seems to us a mistake, since the iPhone 13 is still a high-end mobile, so it should have a screen of such a level. Despite this, there is a good chance that the iPhone 13 has a screen similar to that of the Apple Watch that is always on.

Refering to camera the iPhone 13 is expected to perform better than its predecessor in every sense. Better camera performance in low light, better image stabilization, and a better ultra-wide angle lens and support for portrait mode during video recording.

Whether they are true or not, the reality is that the iPhone 13 is just around the corner and on iPadízate these attentive to any information to be able to present it to you.