We review everything you need to know about the HomePod so that you do not have any doubts about its use.

The HomePod has lived through different moments, but it seems that with the HomePod mini Apple has managed to place itself on the market. New HomePod models may arrive in the future, but if you want one, this is a good time to get one. If you already have it, congratulations, let’s tell you everything you need to know to set up and use your HomePod, you will not regret.

What you can do with the HomePod

The HomePod is a smart speaker, so it is capable of doing everything a speaker does, and enhancing its functions thanks to Siri. This is all you can do with a HomePod:

Use it as a classic speaker.

Use it as a speaker to send content.

Set timers.

Control your smart home.

Check news.

Send messages.

Call and receive calls.

Anything Siri can do: translate, add reminders, check the calendar …

Top 14 tricks for the HomePod and HomePod mini

How to connect the HomePod

The Getting started with HomePod are easyYou just have to follow a few simple instructions to set up your HomePod. You can do everything from an iOS or iPadOS device:

Plug in the HomePod and wait for a beep. You’ll see the HomePod screen flash white. Unlock your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and hold it close to HomePod. A window will appear, click Configure. Follow the onscreen instructions to choose your HomePod settings. When prompted, point your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch camera at HomePod to complete pairing.

How to turn off HomePod

The HomePod does not have a physical button to turn off, nor can we turn Siri to stop listening with a button. If you want to turn off the HomePod you must unplug it from the mains, and if you want to turn off Siri you can do it from the Home app, holding down the HomePod, clicking on Settings and deactivating Hearing Hey Siri.

How to control HomePod

The The main way to control the HomePod is through Siri. Our voice is the best way to control HomePod, and for many tasks it is the only way. Anything you can ask Siri on the iPhone, you can ask the HomePod.

In addition to Siri, we can use the HomePod touchpad and HomePod mini. With certain touches you can control your speaker.

Touch once: Play or pause music or Siri.

Double tap: Skip song.

Tap three times: Song backward.

Long press: activate Siri.

Touch or hold + or -: Increase or decrease the volume.

HomePod mini review, is Apple’s tiny speaker worth it?

How to activate HomePod personal requests

The HomePod is able to recognize people’s voices to offer further customization when we ask you to do something. The HomePod is a device that is at home, so it is normal that several users can use it.

Personal requests in Spanish come to HomePod with iOS 15.2, so you must have at least that version installed. In doing so, HomePod will recognize the person behind that request, being able to read their messages or schedule reminders or write notes for that user. Follow these steps to activate them:

Enter the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Press and hold on top of HomePod. Tap on the settings wheel. Now tap on Personal requests. Activate requests for the HomePod.

The HomePod also features your own software, and it is important to update it to enjoy the latest features:

We access the Home application. We click on the top button with the icon of a house. Now you have to click on House settings. Scroll down until you see Software Update. You’ll see if there are updates, and you can turn on automatic updates.

How to connect devices to HomePod

All Apple devices can send content to the HomePod using AirPlay, we can connect an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV simply by selecting the HomePod as one of the AirPlay options that appear when you play content.

Stereo pair: how to pair two HomePods and have them play at the same time

Apple allows link two HomePod mini speakers or two HomePod speakers to create a stereo pair, have left and right channels, and have an immersive soundstage. To do so, follow these steps:

Enter the Home app on your iOS or iPadOS device. Press and hold a HomePod. At the bottom press the Settings button. Tap on “Create Stereo Pair” and follow the instructions on the screen.

Making and Answering Calls from HomePod

Thanks to Siri we can call or answer a call that reaches the iPhone from the HomePod. Just by saying, “Hey Siri, call …” the assistant will call our contact. To do this, you will need an iPhone that is close to the HomePod.

You can also pick up any call that comes to your iPhone just by saying, “Hey Siri, pick up the phone”. Even before you can ask the assistant “Hey Siri, who’s calling?”, to know who is calling you. To hang up, just say “Hey Siri, hang up.”

How to set up and use the HomePod Intercom

This function allows communicate to the members of a house with any of their devices in a very fast way. We can send a message via Intercom to another iPhone, iPad or HomePod wherever you are:

Enter the Home app. Click above on the house icon. In the menu click on House settings. In the center appears Intercom, press there. Select where you want to receive notifications. Activate people in the house and devices.

Control music on HomePod

Apple Music is the best music service to use on a HomePod since it integrates perfectly. As soon as you configure it with your Apple ID, if you have Apple Music contracted, you can automatically enjoy your entire library on the HomePod.

For play music on the HomePod you just have to ask Siri. You can request a song, an album, music from a specific artist, your lists or all your music. You can also pass songs, say that you do not like one or control the volume, you just have to ask Siri.

How to use Spotify, Amazon Music, or another music service on HomePod

Apple allows other music services by default in the HomePod, to configure them you must do it from the app of each service. However popular apps like Spotify do not allow this integration at the moment, however you can send the music from your iPhone.

Simply enter Spotify, Amazon Music or any other music app, press the share button, choose AirPlay and select HomePod. You can also do it from the Control Center and clicking on the icon with some waves from the music widget. You can also try moving your iPhone closer to the HomePod.

The HomePod is a very interesting speaker, especially if you are within the Apple ecosystem. If you combine it with other accessories to control your home, it can become a true ally at home.

