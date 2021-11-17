Looking for an oil-free fryer? Well, we bring the bombshell: The Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L just hit its all-time low price: 75 euros if you take advantage of the coupon that Goboo offers to new users when subscribing to its newsletter of offers and promotions.

Currently the fryer has a discount of 33%, staying at 80 euros compared to its sale price of 119 euros. But if we take advantage of the aforementioned coupon we will be able to save even more. When it comes to buying from Goboo, there is nothing to worry about: shipments are made from Spain, they just take 24 hours to process and be managed and the product warranty is the official one.





Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Oil-Free Fryer, 3.5 L Capacity, adjustable 40-200, Automatic shutdown, with Recipes, OLED screen, 1500W, Google Voice Assistant and built-in Alexa. (White color)

My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L for its all-time low

Oil-free fryers have become a true revolution in the domestic kitchen, by simplifying the preparation process and guaranteeing less caloric dishes, cooking using a hot air recirculation system.

These fryers still need a fat material to cook, but the amount is very small compared to the amount of oil required by a traditional fryer. With just one tablespoon of olive oil or butter you can prepare 1kg of wings or potatoes.





Xiaomi has taken care of all the details in the development and production of this My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L: from the Home application you can program dishes up to 24 hours in advance and keep food warm. What dishes? Hundreds of them, from simple fried sweet potatoes to risottos, pizza dough and empanadas filled with whatever you like the most.

And you don’t have to worry about its maintenance: both the upper rack and the inner basket can be washed in the dishwasher. The basket, by the way, includes a protective coating that will simplify cleaning, without anything being embedded.