Now that we have on the table the enormous list of nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, it is time to catch up before preparing our pools ahead of an awards ceremony to be held on January 9, 2022 – no broadcast on NBC, all is said.

If you still have to see some of the multiple candidates to amass a prize, then we bring you a list of all those available on streaming platforms so that you can enjoy them at the click of a button.

Movie theater

‘The power of the dog’

We start with one of the best positioned ribbons for the ceremony: the magnificent ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion. A deconstruction of the western to frame starring Benedict Cumberbatch that has garnered a whopping seven nominations, including best drama film.

Available on Netflix

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’





This adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s book has helped Lin-Manuel Miranda to get hold of the nomination for best musical or comedy film, and Andrew Garfield to nominate for best actor of the year. Not bad for a debut, but this is what happens when you are so talented.

Available on Netflix

‘Tammy Faye’s eyes’





The always fantastic Jessica Chastain has managed to scratch a Nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Drama thanks to this biopic in which the telepreacher Tammy Faye Bakker gives life under the direction of Michael Showalter.

Available in WOW

‘The swan song’





Be very careful, because this sci-fi debut by Benjamin Cleary is among the best films of the year. Its premise, its staging, its emotionality, its delicacy and the Hulking performances by Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali —The latter nominated for the Golden Globe, and rightly so — endorse it.

Available on Apple TV +

‘Annette’





After triumphing at the Cannes Film Festival, in which he was nominated as the best director of the year, The unclassifiable Leos Carax has sneaked into the Golden Globes thanks to his ‘Annette’ and the interpretation of Marion Cotillard.

Available in Filmin

‘Cruella’





Another of the current great stars that could take home an award is Emma Stone, whose performance in ‘Cruella’ elevates the latest live action remake of an animated classic from the Disney factory.

Available on Disney +

‘Chiaroscuro’





‘Chiaroscuro’; another directorial debut, in this case by Rebecca Hall —who has made the leap from front to behind the cameras—, has led to Ruth Negga opting for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She is not the strongest candidate, but the mention is more than deserved.

Available on Netflix

‘Luca’





How could it be otherwise, the latest from the prestigious Pixar It is among the feature films nominated for the best animated film of the year. Not another thing, but this charming coming of age premiered under the title ‘Luca’ has enough quality to rise as the winner of the night.

Available on Disney +

‘Raya and the last dragon’





Also within the category of best animated film we find ‘Raya and the last dragon’; a fantastic animated tale that demonstrates once again the tremendous formal and narrative power that the Disney house treasures.

Available on Disney +

‘It was the hand of God’





What’s new from maestro Paolo Sorrentino It immerses us in the Naples of the eighties with the usual technical and narrative quality of its chief executive; A virtue that has made ‘It was the hand of God’ to be nominated for the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

Available on Netflix

Series

‘Lupine’





This contemporary version of the mythical white-collar thief created by George Kay and Françouis Uzan has allowed Netflix to win another pair of nominations: those of Best Drama Series and Best Actor —The latter for an Omar Sy who once again shows off talent and charisma.

Available on Netflix

‘The Morning Show’





After a very successful first season that garnered a good handful of nominations and the occasional award in the 2019/2020 television season, Jay Carson’s Apple TV + series returns with four nominations, including Best Drama Series and Best Actress.

Available on Apple TV +

‘Pose’





Created with six hands between Ryan Murphy, Nelson Cragg and Silas Howard, this eighties drama entitled ‘Pose’ once again positions itself among the most outstanding series of the awards season with its third installment. This 2021 he is opting for the Golden Globes at the Best Drama Series, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Available on HBO MAx

‘The squid game’





What am I going to tell you that you do not already know about this South Korean bombshell entitled ‘The Squid Game’ —that, all told, deserves the tremendous repercussion it has had—. Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series could take the Golden Globes for best drama series and best leading and supporting actors. Be careful, there is still a surprise.

Available on Netflix

‘Succession’





After getting 5 Emmys in his pocket in 2020, Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Succession’ is once again running as one of the strongest bets with its third season, which opt for another “little hand” at the 2022 Golden Globes —Including the categories of best drama series and best actor.

Available on HBO Max

‘The Good Fight’





‘The Good Fight’, created by Michelle King and Robert King, reaches its fifth season as fresh as the first day, opting for four Critics Choice Awards already a Golden Globe for best actress in drama, which Christine Baranski could take home.

Available at Movistar +

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’





Another of the great regulars of the award seasons since its premiere in 2017 is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ by Bruce Miller. This 2021 is still in the spotlight, scratching 13 nominations in the last Emmy, but only one in these Golden Globes – of course, for Elisabeth Moss.

Available on HBO Max

‘The Great’





This palatial comedy that portrays the rise of Catherine the Great to power stands out for its inspired cast, and this can be seen reflected in the two nominations for best actor and best actress in a comedy taken by Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

Available on Rakuten

‘Insecure’





Five seasons later, Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore’s ‘Insecure’ continues to make noise and stands out as one of the best recent comedies in the HBO catalog. This year, Rae repeats her nomination for best actress after his attempts in 2016 and 2017.

Available on HBO Max

‘Black-ish’





‘Black-ish’ has been one of the referents of the recent sitcom for eight years – and the string of awards and nominations that it has been amassing since 2014 proves it. This season, Kenya Barris’ production for CBS is up for a pair of interpretive Golden Globes that could end up in the hands of Anthony Anderson and Ellis Ross.

Available on Disney +

‘Only murders in the building’





‘Only Murders in the Building’ has become one of the season’s great phenomena with quality humor, a good dose of intrigue and a particularly inspired cast. Nominate the Globes for best comedy series and best actor, which could end up in the hands of Steve Martin or Martin Short.

Available on Disney +

‘Ted Lasso’





Don’t say ‘comedy feel good’, say ‘Ted Lasso’. The second season of the Jason Sudeikis series for Apple TV + He has under his arm a nomination for the best series and another for the best actor. Will his protagonist repeat the award after his success at the 2020 Globes?

Available on Apple TV +

‘Dopesick: Story of an addiction’





Nominated for Best Miniseries, Best Actor —Michael Keaton— and Best Supporting Actress —Kaitlyn Dever—Danny Strong’s ‘Dopesick: The Story of an Addiction’ faces fierce competition, but good names and talent are not lacking to surprise him.

Available on Disney +

‘The assistant’





Mother —Andie McDowell— and daughter —Margaret Qualley— compete for the Golden Globes for the best actress and the best supporting actress for ‘The Assistant’, the miniseries in the key of dramedia which, in addition eligible for the jackpot in its category.

Available on Netflix

‘Mare of Easttown’





It will be rare that ‘Mare of Easttown’ does not win one of the two Golden Globes it is opting for —or both—, and it has a good number of ballots for Conquer the category of best miniseries of the year or that of best actress thanks to a stunning Kate Winslet.

Available on HBO Max

‘The Underground Railroad’





‘The Underground Railroad’ is only eligible for the Golden Globe for best miniseries, but this does not mean that Barry Jenkins’ production for Amazon Studios don’t be too high in the pools to take the statuette thanks to its ten episodes to frame.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

‘The Lewinsky case’





If you put the Atresmedia channels from time to time, surely you have come across an advertisement for ‘The Lewinsky case’. As well, The last season of ‘American Crime’ could become the best miniseries of the year for his torrid account of the Clinton scandal.

Available in Atresplayer

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’





The first series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney + has also crept among the nominees for the Golden Globes. The fault of this is its charming protagonist couple composed of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, nominated for best actress and actor in a miniseries respectively.

Available on Disney +

‘Genius: Aretha’





Cynthia Erivo could win the Golden Globe for best actress in a miniseries thanks to her portrayal as Aretha Franklin in this Suzan-Lori Parks biopic for National Geographic.

Available on Disney +

‘The White Lotus’





We end with ‘The White Lotus’, the miniseries written and directed by Mike White whose portrait of a family pulling dysfunctional can serve Jennifer Coolidge to win the Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Available on HBO Max