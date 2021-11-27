The end of the year had to come for Netflix to cast the rest by releasing some of his most anticipated movies, What Don’t look up with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

New seasons of some of the platform’s most successful series are coming, such as Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris or The witcher, and some documentaries to end the year, as well as some premiere Christmas movies that have already become a tradition.

These are all Netflix releases for the last month of the year, starting with those that are in December, his most anticipated series.

The paper house (Part 5 Volume 2)

It has been one of Netflix’s most successful series for years and finally comes to an end with the second part of its fifth season . The series finale promises surprises, tension and lots of action, following the line of the previous seasons.

When? December 3 on Netflix .

Elite. Short Stories 2: Holidays Edition

Three episodes focused on several of the Las Encinas students: Patrick; Cayetana, Felipe and Philipe; and Omar and Samuel. Using the same format they already used, These short stories take place on Christmas holidays and they are a small appetizer until the next season is released.

When? From December 15 on Netflix .

The Witcher (Season 2)

We’ve been waiting since the first season premiered in 2019 to see her again. Henry Cavill playing the warlock Geralt of Rivia. One of Netflix’s best bets on the sci-fi and fantasy genre that is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books and that we love.

When? December 17 on Netflix .

Last Wish – Geralt of Rivia Saga 1 cloth (Alamut Fantastic Series)

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair

The highly anticipated third season of American Crime Story, FX’s true crime anthology, arrives in Spain with Netflix, although before it did in La Sexta . Starring Beanie Feldstein, now we can get up close the story around the Lewinsky case from the point of view of the women who were involved.

When? December 20 on Netflix.

Emily in Paris (Season 2)

Starring Lilly Collins, this story about an American who ends up working in Paris became a must have last year. Costumes , the romantic plot and the charisma of its protagonist fell in love, despite the controversy over the clichés used and the stereotypes about the French .

When? December 22 on Netflix .

Cobra Kai (Season 4)

Since it was released on Netflix it has become a success of the platform , not only because of its history but because of the way it has had from the beginning to use nostalgia to its advantage. Whether you are a fan of the movies or not, the series is a true marvel that already has renewed for a fifth season .

When? December 31st on Netflix .

More series to premiere in December on Netflix

Lost in space T3 (December 1)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone ocean (December 1st)

(December 1st) Escalona (December 2)

Coyotes (December 2)

Colton comes out of the closet (December 3)

Jurassic World. Cretaceous Camp T3 (December 3)

T3 (December 3) Brooklyn nine-nine T7 (December 3)

T7 (December 3) Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (December 3)

Centauria T2 (December 7)

Titans S3 (December 8)

Carolin Kebekus. The Last Christmas Special (comedy special) (December 8)

É o amor: Singing with the Camargos (December 9)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (December 10)

How to charge Christmas T2 (December 10)

Aranyak (December 10)

Russell Howard. Lubricant (comedy special) (December 14)

A United Family S4 (December 14)

Tampa The Golden Bay (December 15)

Fruits Basket (December 15)

Aggretsuko T4 (December 16)

Married Farewell (December 17)

What happened in Oslo (December 19)

Queer eye T6 (December 31)

Premiere Documentaries on Netflix

Voir. The keys to cinema in contemporary culture





David Finch produces this project on horseback between the documentary and essay genre in which homage to cinema is paid as a form of representation of art. It does so through several episodes in which some moviegoers talk about the films that have marked and changed their lives the most.

When? December 6th on Netflix .

Exploring the Snow. The Final Volume (December 3)

Balloon and the Wonders of the Reef (December 16)

Do you want to be my neighbor? (December 20th)

The King (December 22)

Bikes vs cars (December 23)

Netflix Original Movies Releasing in December 2021

December has become the month of movies on Netflix, and more with these releases. Leonardo DiCaprio’s first project on the streaming platform, the new Benedict Cumberbatch movie or the long-awaited drama starring Sandra Bullock They are just one example of the original films that are released on the platform.

The power of the dog

Written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, this drama is starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. A western based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name which has already landed, among others, at the Venice Festival.

When? December 1 on Netflix .

Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock gives life to a woman who regains her freedom after spending several years in prison for committing a crime. Against society, he seeks one last chance to redeem himself by trying to find his sister. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, this drama looks great just by watching the trailer.

When? 10th of December on Netflix .

It was the hand of God

The Italy’s official candidate for best international film at the next edition of the Oscars He hits the movies and on the streaming platform in December to tell us the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, it is one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases .

When? December 15 on Netflix .

1000 km from Christmas





This year Netflix wanted to bet on a christmas movie made in Spain. Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives and Verónica Forqué are some of the protagonists of this story directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero , in which a young man who hates Christmas, ends up in a town that lives off it.

When? The 24th of December on Netflix .

Don’t look up

Not only is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but possibly the Netflix movie with the most top cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande . Boom. If that hasn’t convinced you to watch this apocalyptic comedy, check out the trailer because Adam McKay’s movie ( The vice of power ) it is a wonder.

When? The 24th of December on Netflix .

Other Netflix Original Releases

The Green Serpent (December 1)

Where the truth hides (December 2)

Single until Christmas (December 2)

Cobalt Blue (December 3)

The Boy from Asakusa (December 9)

Anonymous (December 10)

In an even better time (December 10)

We are coming home (December 10)

Christmas in California. City Lights (December 16)

A Christmas in Nigeria (December 16)

A not so cool Christmas (December 21)

More premiere movies on Netflix

The Immoral Life of the Ideal Couple (December 1)

Men in Black: Men in Black (December 1st)

(December 1st) 13 hours. The secret soldiers of Benghazi (December 1st)

(December 1st) The air of Paris (December 1)

Tokyo Godfathers (December 1st)

(December 1st) Fear in the night (December 1)

The Magi (December 1)

Challenge to Destiny (December 1)

Sparkle (December 1)

For us English girls! (December 1st)

The French Teacher (December 1)

Circus of Horrors (December 1)

The Cleanse (December 1)

The Blue Lantern (December 1)

Police camera (December 4th)

(December 4th) Fantasy island (December 5th)

(December 5th) Truth or Dare. Extended version (December 5th)

(December 5th) The enemies (December 10)

Two (December 10)

(December 10) Blue Lips (December 10)

Sniper: Assassin’s End (December 15)

Greed (December 15)

Formentera (December 17)

Diabolical Legacy (December 17)

Vilsen (December 23)

Never Die Young (December 23)

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Don’t look up Netflix