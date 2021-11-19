Latin music night returns to Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay and with it the largest gathering of Latin music stars.

The desire we had for him to return to the face-to-face format after the pause due to the pandemic in 2020 were maximum and the red carpet has not let us down. On her, she has walked looks full of personality. And this parade of style and fun is nothing more than the prelude to great musical performances. For a reason they are one of our favorite prizes.

Among the most anticipated, Christina Aguilera, Mon Laferte, Danna Paola, Nicky Nicole, Nathy Peluso … We review all the looks from the red carpet one by one:

Natalia Lafourcade of Gucci

Nathy Peluso

Nicky Nicole

Maria Becerra

Lali Esposito placeholder image

Anitta

Becky G

Christina Aguilera

Gloria Estefan





AleMor





Maria toledo





Jessica rodriguez





Sofia Reyes





Roselyn sanchez





Clarissa molina





Snow Tha Product





Danna Paola





Ana Brenda Contreras





Gloria Trevi





Eva Luna

Zoe gotusso





Sofia Carson by Zuhair Murad





Bella Thorne





Diana Burco





Paula Arenas





Mon Laferte





Chiquinquira Delgado





Photos | Gtres