Latin music night returns to Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay and with it the largest gathering of Latin music stars.

The desire we had for him to return to the face-to-face format after the pause due to the pandemic in 2020 were maximum and the red carpet has not let us down. On her, she has walked looks full of personality. And this parade of style and fun is nothing more than the prelude to great musical performances. For a reason they are one of our favorite prizes.

Among the most anticipated, Christina Aguilera, Mon Laferte, Danna Paola, Nicky Nicole, Nathy Peluso … We review all the looks from the red carpet one by one:

Index hide
1 Natalia Lafourcade of Gucci
2 Nathy Peluso
3 Nicky Nicole
4 Maria Becerra
5 Lali Esposito placeholder image
6 Anitta
7 Becky G
8 Christina Aguilera
9 Gloria Estefan
10 AleMor
11 Maria toledo
12 Jessica rodriguez
13 Sofia Reyes
14 Roselyn sanchez
15 Clarissa molina
16 Snow Tha Product
17 Danna Paola
18 Ana Brenda Contreras
19 Gloria Trevi
20 Eva Luna
21 Zoe gotusso
22 Sofia Carson by Zuhair Murad
23 Bella Thorne
24 Diana Burco
25 Paula Arenas
26 Mon Laferte
27 Chiquinquira Delgado

Natalia Lafourcade of Gucci

Nathy Peluso

In Jared

The style of Rosalía or Nathy Peluso that many call “choni” has a cool name: Ratchet

Nicky Nicole

Maria Becerra

Lali Esposito placeholder image

Anitta

Mariah Angeliq, the princess of the new generation of perreo: "I want to collaborate with C. Tangana and Mala Rodríguez"

In Jared

Mariah Angeliq, the princess of the new generation of perreo: “I want to collaborate with C. Tangana and Mala Rodríguez”

Read:  Is there a key to being a little bit happier in your work? Experts say yes

Becky G

Christina Aguilera

Gloria Estefan

Dl U501015 026

AleMor

Dl U501015 014

Maria toledo

Dl U501015 013

The aesthetics of the 2000s peta so much that Bad Gyal transforms into a Bratz in his latest video clip

In Jared

The aesthetics of the 2000s peta so much that Bad Gyal transforms into a Bratz in his latest video clip

Jessica rodriguez

Dl U501015 008

Sofia Reyes

Dl U501015 023

Roselyn sanchez

Dl U501015 001

This artist transforms Bratz dolls into famous singers like Rosalía, Ariana Grande and Nathy Peluso

In Jared

This artist transforms Bratz dolls into famous singers like Rosalía, Ariana Grande and Nathy Peluso

Clarissa molina

Dl U501015 074

Snow Tha Product

Dl U501015 075

Danna Paola

Dl U501015 069

Ana Brenda Contreras

Dl U501015 059

Gloria Trevi

Dl U501015 081

Eva Luna

Zoe gotusso

Dl U501015 070

Sofia Carson by Zuhair Murad

Dl U501015 027

Bella Thorne

Dl U501015 066

Diana Burco

Dl U501015 078

Paula Arenas

Dl U501015 072 1

Mon Laferte

Dl U501015 032

Chiquinquira Delgado

Dl U501015 028

Photos | Gtres