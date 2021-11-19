Latin music night returns to Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay and with it the largest gathering of Latin music stars.
The desire we had for him to return to the face-to-face format after the pause due to the pandemic in 2020 were maximum and the red carpet has not let us down. On her, she has walked looks full of personality. And this parade of style and fun is nothing more than the prelude to great musical performances. For a reason they are one of our favorite prizes.
Among the most anticipated, Christina Aguilera, Mon Laferte, Danna Paola, Nicky Nicole, Nathy Peluso … We review all the looks from the red carpet one by one:
Natalia Lafourcade of Gucci
Nathy Peluso
In Jared
Nicky Nicole
Maria Becerra
Lali Esposito placeholder image
Anitta
In Jared
Becky G
Christina Aguilera
Gloria Estefan
AleMor
Maria toledo
In Jared
Jessica rodriguez
Sofia Reyes
Roselyn sanchez
In Jared
Clarissa molina
Snow Tha Product
Danna Paola
Ana Brenda Contreras
Gloria Trevi
Eva Luna
Zoe gotusso
Sofia Carson by Zuhair Murad
Bella Thorne
Diana Burco
Paula Arenas
Mon Laferte
Chiquinquira Delgado
