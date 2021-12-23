All the keys to the Tesla Model 2, the electric compact that will attack the Volkswagen ID.3

Tesla is working behind the scenes on the development of its long-awaited electric access vehicle. The long-awaited Tesla Model 2, also known as “the $ 25,000 Tesla” will be a reality in just a few years. We anticipate how its design will be and the main keys of a model called to rival, among others, the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Opel Astra-e.

For a few years now, there has been speculation about the possibility that Tesla is encouraged to develop a totally new model with which to rival, among others, the Volkswagen ID.3, Opel Astra-e and even the Peugeot e-308. A model that will play the very important role of access to the range both due to its external dimensions and its price.

The years have passed and today these reports that circulate on the network have not materialized in anything tangible. However, it is well known that Tesla is working behind the scenes on what we can define as the definitive project of the Elon Musk firm to give a new impulse to the massification of the electric vehicle after the commercial success of the Tesla Model 3 throughout the planet.

Advancement of the design of the Tesla Model 2, the expected compact 100% electric

The Tesla compact that will cost $ 25,000



This new model, whose name is not confirmed, has been popularly known as «the $ 25,000 Tesla». And it is one of the key determining factors of the project. At the time, Musk himself pointed out that it is one of the established objectives. Give life to an electric whose starting price is set at $ 25,000 (€ 22,075) and that, therefore, can rival the most affordable electric compact on the market.

At the time, it was referred to as the Volkswagen e-Golf, however, long ago the iconic Volkswagen compact lost its all-electric variant to make way for the Volkswagen ID.3 that we can find in our dealerships. The Tesla Model 2 will be the answer of the North American manufacturer. A name that, as we have pointed out, is not yet official. It is also speculated that it will finally be baptized as Tesla Model C or Tesla Model Q.

Regardless of the name that the company finally uses, it will be Tesla’s first hatchback. At the moment the range consists exclusively of sedans and SUVs. It will also become the cheapest Tesla on the market.

Official teaser of the Tesla Model 2, a model that may end up being called Model C or Model Q

It will sport a quickly recognizable design since it will be influenced by the rest of the models in the range. Now, although it will be a hatchback, it will have a worked aerodynamics, which is decisive as it is an electric vehicle. The recreation that accompanies this article allows us to glimpse what the design of the Model 2 will be like.

The batteries of the new Tesla Model 2

In the bowels of the vehicle will be the true “heart” of the first Tesla compact. Will make use of new batteries that are characterized by being more powerful, safe and cheap. They will be approximately 35% smaller than conventional batteries and can store and release more electrical energy while reducing the risk of overheating.

The new Tesla batteries will also be key to increasing autonomy per kWh. Taking as a reference the Tesla Model 3 in its Standard Autonomy version, although the future compact has a battery with half the capacity, its new design will allow it to offer a range of approximately 260 kilometers.

The Tesla Model 2 will have a worked aerodynamics to achieve great efficiency

Taking into account the figures in which the compact electric segment moves, we must expect that the minimum objective for this model is to have 300 km per charge. The battery pack will be used as part of the vehicle structure, which will result in a reduction in weight, another crucial factor that increases the level of energy efficiency.

The level of autonomous driving of the Tesla Model 2

Tesla will provide the new Model 2 with an advanced autonomous driving technology. It is another of the pillars on which this model will be based to differentiate itself from its more direct rivals. Even Musk himself opened the door at the time to have full autonomous driving capacity arguing whether or not you wanted a car with a steering wheel and pedals.

The brand continues to work hard to improve its package of driver assistance systems. And it is one of the crucial technologies for the future of the automotive industry. Having the electric compact with the highest level of autonomous driving available on the market is a matter to take into account.

Video test of the Tesla Model Y, the latest model developed by the Tesla brand

The Tesla Model 2 will be a reality in 2023

Why has Tesla been slow to decide to launch a compact? There are several issues that we must take into account. When the brand went live it did so as a niche firm. The Tesla Roadster was the first model marketed and it progressively expanded its product offering with models that, increasingly, targeted categories where the bulk of registrations are concentrated.

By the time the Tesla Gigafactory in Germany is in full swing, it will be able to boast of being a truly global automaker. Keeping production costs as low as possible, the company will be able to embark on the ambitious mission of bringing affordable electric vehicles to market without incurring losses. Now, before launching the bells to the flight we must be clear that there is still enough time to see the hypothetical Model 2 circulate on our roads.

When will it hit the market? The latest information points to 2023 as the year of the launch of the Tesla compact. A date that makes a lot of sense if we have to be in that year when the brand finally begins production of the new Tesla Roadster. So you can focus on a project as important as the one we have discussed here.