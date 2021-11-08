Almost a year ago, BioWare confirmed the development of a new Mass effect, to which we still cannot give an official title and about which we know little or nothing. In an enigmatic teaser that confirmed the return of Liara T’Soni, the Canadian company offered the first details. Now, on the occasion of N7 Day (world Mass Effect day that is celebrated every November 7), we have been able to see a new poster with more news. In that sense, today we want to comment all the hidden details in the new poster of the next Mass Effect. So we put on our detective garb and go to work to reel it off properly.

The crater

The most striking thing about the poster of the new Mass Effect is the huge crater which is in the center of the image. However, it wouldn’t be so if it weren’t for the fact that this crater has the unmistakable shape of a geth, the synthetic life form created by the quarians and that ended up reneging itself and allying itself with the reapers. This is an interesting detail, since the first teaser of the new BioWare hinted that the final destruction it would be the canon of the saga from now on. In case you don’t know or don’t remember, this ending involved destroying all synthetic life forms, including the reapers, but also the geth or other characters like EDI.

The geth

If we zoom in on the poster, we will not only see the geth-shaped crater, but we will also observe how there is a geth lying on the ground inside. Beyond what was commented in the previous point, this information also gives us to understand something that we already suspected: and that is that the next Mass Effect will take place again in the Milky Way rather than in Andromeda, where the last installment of the franchise was set. The reason? It is still unknown.

Mass Effect 5 development wouldn’t start until 2023

The ship

Although the ship in this poster is a brand new one, there are a couple of curious details about it. The first has to do with the initials engraved on his helmet, SFX, which are nothing more than the code name of the development project before it became known internationally as Mass Effect. The second of the details has more implications at the narrative level. And the fact is that the ship, although new as we have already said, has many more aesthetic portraits with the Tempest from Mass Effect Andromeda than the Normandy from Shepard’s trilogy. Does this mean something?

Last updated on 2020-12-15. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Crew

As was already hinted in last year’s teaser, Liara will not be alone in this new adventure. In that sense, by zooming in on the image we can unequivocally check some things. In this gang we have an asari (supposedly the aforementioned Liara) and a krogan. The other two figures seem to correspond to two humans (the Ryder brothers, maybe?). It is still too early to draw conclusions about it, but the melon is reopened once again: can we finally play as a non-human character?