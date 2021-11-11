All Mario games for Nintendo Switch

The Mario game with which you can make your own Mario games had its second installment in 2019 for Nintendo Switch. It is a evolution compared to the original Super Mario Maker for Wii U. Among its novelties, the possibility of creating scenarios in 2.5D perspective exactly the same as in Super Mario 3D World. New items and more variety are also included to avoid monotony in the scenarios.

Super Mario 3D World (+ Bowser’s Fury)

The Switch catalog is full of games that never achieved success because of the failed Wii U. Super Mario 3D World came out for Wii U in 2013. Bowser’s Fury was added to Switch as a feature. bundle. It’s about a open world mode heavily influenced by what was previously seen in Super Mario Sunshine.

Super mario odyssey

Odyssey is the most recent title of the super mario 3d line, like Mario 64 or Mario Galaxy. It also recovered the open world aspect that had been completely lost in Super Mario Galaxy 2. The game begins with an imminent wedding between Bowser and Princess Peach, who has been kidnapped for a change. Mario manages to prevent it, but his hat is smashed in the attempt. This will allow Mario to meet Cappy, a little hat-shaped alien who will be his ally throughout the adventure.

This game came out in 2017, a few months after the console was released. Surprisingly, the criticism put Mario through the roof, and that is that Nintendo was able to supply a game so good as not to be swallowed by itself hype what gender.

Super mario party

Its about first Title of Mario Party what went out for Nintendo Switch. As in the previous installments, Mario and his companions will compete on a board for rounds. Between rounds, all players (up to 4 per console) will have to face a common minigame.

This installment, which is the twelfth of Mario Party, was well received. However, he had criticism regarding the time to play, and it is that the title only supports if you use the Joy-Cons, and not being able to play with any other command different from the officers.

Mario Party Superstars

The second Title of Mario Party for Switch it is Mario Party Superstars, launched in October 2021. It is not the first time that two Mario Parties have been launched for the same console, as it was quite usual at the beginning of the saga.

Superstars comes to solve some of the problems that were reported in the previous installment, adding compatibility regardless of the controller we choose to play. It also adds a new online mode exclusive and a challenge mode Daily where we can face random players from all over the world. Let’s say it’s a game that has abandoned its «party» genre a bit to get closer to a single player with online functions. Obvious, knowing that we live in an era of social distancing.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Developed Intelligent Systems, the original Paper Mario team, this installment of the paper plumber takes up the RPG concept that we had seen in some previous generations as in Paper Mario and the Millennial Door.

In this installment, King Olly kidnaps Peach and takes control of Bowser’s army to turn the paper world into origami. Our arch-enemy Bowser will fight with us throughout the adventure to prevent the villain’s plans.

Mario Tennis Aces

It was produced by Camelot Software Planning. It is the typical Mario tennis game, absolutely chaotic, with hitting techniques and movements that vary totally depending on the character we choose and various game modes in which they can participate. up to 4 players simultaneously.

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

A new installment of this could not be missing on Nintendo Switch crossover between Mario and Rayman’s rabbits.

It’s about a role-playing game with exploration and turn-based fighting. It came out in 2017, but a new installment of this game is planned for 2022 and will be called Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Ported directly from Wii U, this Mario Kart is the most varied and complete that we have been able to enjoy so far. It was originally released for Wii U. On Switch it was released under the surname “Deluxe”, as includes the two DLC They were purchased separately on the original console.

Super Mario 3D All Stars

This title combines the three big hits in 3D from Nintendo’s plumber. It was a limited edition that officially stopped being distributed on March 31, 2021 both online and in physical format, although if you are interested in this game, you should know that it is still easy to find it in stores.

The title combines Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64, 1996), Super Mario Sunshine (Nintendo GameCube, 2002) and Super mario galaxy (Nintendo Wii, 2007).

The strategist that Nintendo took was quite attacked at the time for promoting the phenomenon FOMO, for not having improved at all Super Mario 64 and for the exaggerated price at which the bundle. In any case, the three games that are included in this pack are essential for everything nintendero worth it.

Mario games available on the Nintendo Switch Virtual Console

In addition to the deliveries mentioned so far, on Nintendo Switch we can access a very varied catalog of old games thanks to the subscription of Nintendo Switch Online.

A few are added each month retro games to this subscription system, and to date, these are all the Mario titles that are available: