The Redmond have activated the massive and irresistible Xbox Black Friday deals They kicked off a week earlier with nearly 1,000 games, DLC, and knock-down price expansions. As many of you have already seen, from SomosXbox we have shared with all of you the immense list of Black Friday offers in games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S through the Microsoft Store. However, this is not all, as we could not forget about all Black Friday deals on Xbox 360 games.

Although, before continuing and showing you the small but interesting list of Xbox 360 games on offer for the Xbox Black Friday Sale, we remind you that these offers will be available until December 3, 2021. So we will update the listings. as new offers are added to the Xbox store during these weeks.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of November 16, 2021

All Black Friday deals on Xbox 360 games

Black Friday offers on Xbox 360 games are being very scarce, something that is completely normal, since the number of users of this platform must be very low. As you know, many games on the 360 ​​are backward compatible, and their offers are listed in the Xbox One games section.