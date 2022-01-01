Once again, Pokémon Go brings the Winter Holidays event which offers the opportunity to celebrate the Christmas holidays within the title. This year Niantic has prepared a variety of surprises that range from certain bonuses, research and exclusive articles, to the debut of two new Pokémon and in our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we expand the information about the news that this celebration brings.

Content of the first part of the Winter Holidays event

The Winter Holidays event is divided into two phases, the first part starts from Thursday 16 and ends on December 23; after this date the second is displayed until the last day of the month. This first installment gives way to the arrival of several pokemon in disguise and it will also take place together with the celebration of Community Day.

Among the species that arrive with a Christmas reason are: Festive Hat Pikachu, Festive Stantler, Festive Delibird, Festive Bucket. Festive Spheal and Festive Glaceon. It should be noted that each of the mentioned Pokémon comes with the possibility of appearing in its Shiny or Variocolor version.

In order to get these Pokémon, you have to participate in raids of one star or more, complete field investigations or attempt to catch them in the wild; where they will appear frequently. However, it must be remembered that these can only be obtained during this event.

In addition, in this celebration the following bonuses are available: a booster in Mega Abomasnow’s PC, change in the lines of Team Go Rocket, which now carry Ice and Water-type Pokémon, and finally, the ability to open up to 45 gifts per day. Even players will have more storage space.