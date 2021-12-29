All about how to grow and use citronella at home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Industrial products are not the only weapons to fight mosquitoes. In nature we find citronella, an ideal plant to scare away these annoying insects.

The benefits of having your own garden or orchard at home are enormous. One of them is that you can cultivate useful species for your life. Such is the case of citronella, the quintessential plant to repel annoying mosquitoes that appear on rainy days.

The intense aroma that citronella gives off when rubbed or broken is citrus, similar to that of lemon. A quality that makes it perfect for preparing soups, sauces and infusions. Precisely, its potential as a repellent is in its smell.

In English it is known as lemongrass and it is also called lemongrass. It is a perennial herbaceous species, a member of the grass family and that develops in the form of a shrub. It is native to the tropical and warm zones of the south of the Asian continent.

It is easy to recognize, as its leaves are quite long (they can reach between 60 and 70 centimeters in length), flattened and are painted in an intense green tone. It’s time to make her your ally. Read on to learn more about its benefits, as well as the planting process and the necessary care. Ahead!

How to grow and maintain citronella

You have two ways to grow citronella. One is to buy the plant and the other is to buy the seed.

You can find them at nurseries, garden fairs, garden stores, and even online. Take these recommendations into account.

Do the cultivation at the right time and place

Spring is the perfect time to grow citronella. If you prefer the garden, plant it in sheltered places, near ornamental plants or shrubs, so that it does not get so cold during the winter season.

You should know that this variety is affected when the temperature drops below 8 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, if you choose a pot, make sure it is large enough to allow its free growth. With 30 centimeters in diameter it will be enough.

Place it in the spot on the balcony that gets the most sun. While in winter and autumn it should be located inside the house, next to a window.

Keep in mind that its tropical origin tolerates good solar load (6 to 8 hours). In either case, it is important that the soil is well drained and nourished.

There are many products with citronella. Candles, for example, are used as repellants or as scent.

Follow the step by step

Once you have decided on the right place and the right moment, it is time to follow the instructions that we will present below to the letter:

Enrich the soil using composted manure or worm castings. With this trick you will promote fertility and the ability of the earth to absorb water.

Dig a hole in the ground double the size of the citronella pot, insert it and cover it. If you grow several, separate them about 70 centimeters. If you have seeds, just place them on the stratum and then cover them.

Water daily for 14 days and wait for your plant to grow.

and wait for your plant to grow. Fertilize citronella during the growing season with a liquid nitrogen compound fertilizer. Do it every 2 weeks.

It is interesting to mention that the stem of citronella (with its lower protrusion) also serves for planting. Find it in the greengrocer, soak it in water for a period of a month until the roots come out.

Some leaves are likely to start to sprout. Later, follow the procedure we suggested above. The best thing about this copy is that it does not require too much care.

Be precise with watering

When it comes to irrigation, gardening experts advise regular and frequent, especially in the summer season. In this sense, it is prudent to water it between 2 and 3 times a week.

Make sure its roots don’t dry out, as drought can completely damage the plant. For nothing in the world allow the water to remain stagnant in the saucers, since a flooded plant becomes sick.

Don’t be careless in the winter!

On the other hand, In the winter season, remove the pot and arrange it in a south-facing area. At the same time, the amount of water decreases, because at a lower temperature, this variety grows more slowly.

Another more drastic way, ideal in case of frost, is to move it to a basement and minimize watering. When the temperatures exceed 6 degrees Celsius you can take it out again. Don’t forget that citronella demands moisture and heat to grow.

Remove the dry leaves

It is also essential that take time to remove all the dry leaves. You can identify them by their yellow or brown color.

In the fall, prune off any parts that look weak. These signs of dryness can be signs of two things: lack of water or too much sun. Evaluate the scenario and take the most appropriate measures.

Revitalizes citronella

From time to time it is very good to fertilize the plant. The truth is that the contribution of nutrients favors their growth and development.

From the beginning of spring until the end of summer, compost every 2 weeks with organic matter: manure, worm castings or compost.

Take advantage of the compost to fertilize the citronella plant and boost its growth.

Multiply the citronella if you wish

Regarding the propagation of this specimen, It cannot be denied that achieving it is very simple. It will multiply easily by dividing the cuttings. This means that from each citronella you can get many more.

Enjoy citronella in its different presentations

It is not only possible to take advantage of the pure citronella plant. There are citronella candles made thanks to its essential oil. These represent a great natural and chemical-free alternative.

Equally, there are soaps impregnated with its fragrance. However you use it, citronella will ward off mosquitoes and keep your home well scented.

