The second part of the special event about the Christmas holidays of Pokémon GO is approaching, and during this celebration, the debut of Bergmite will take place, a sixth generation Pokémon which is integrated with the ability to evolve to Avalugg. Both species appear for the first time in the title and therefore, in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO, we tell you how they can be obtained.

When does Bergmite arrive and how to get it?

Bergmite is an Ice-type creature that comes from the Kalos region, therefore, it belongs to the sixth generation, its body is covered with ice which allows it to perfectly protect itself from its opponents. This species arrives for the first time in Pokémon GO and will be available from December 23 to December 31.

This Pokémon can be obtained by hatching 7-kilometer eggs, also, it will appear more frequently in the wild during the event and with some luck, in both ways there are chances of obtaining it in its shiny variant. Notably, Bergmite comes with the ability to evolve to Avalugg.

In order to achieve its evolution, the player must have 50 candies. Therefore, thanks to the fact that it is a relatively low sum compared to other species, the ideal is not to stop trying to catch it through the aforementioned methods, since both provide the necessary candies for its evolution.

On the other hand, the event has other surprises, among them stand out timed investigations which will be shorter compared to the traditional ones. In addition, this phase gives away an incubator for spinning a PokéStop every day and premieres a mini-event with a Wonderland theme.