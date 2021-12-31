17 years later, actor Alfred Molina reprized Doctor Octopus in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alfred Molina was the main enemy of Spider-man 2 (2004) of Sam raimi, on that occasion he made things very difficult for Peter parker from Tobey Maguire and now go back to Spider-Man: No Way Home, as one of the 5 villains who have made the leap to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Thus reveals Alfred Molina how was his big comeback: “What I found wonderful about Spider-Man 2, the first time around, was that they gave Doctor Octopus this wonderful redemptive moment. And like all great villains, like many villains in the Marvel universe, he has become a villain reluctantly, or almost by accident. I knew when Jon Watts described what will be Doc Ock’s first appearance in this movie, he knows it will be a moment of wonder. “

Doctor Octopus has a shocking arrival on film.

When Peter parker tries to get his friends admitted to MIT, that’s when Doctor octopus from Alfred Molina Attack the hero and citizens who are caught in the crossfire. Luckily, they can stop him and then help him repair the chip that makes him a villain.

This is how he describes that moment Alfred Molina:

“I wanted to make sure I was in the right place in terms of acting, so it was helpful to go back and watch Spider-Man 2. But at the same time, it’s a different director, it’s a different movie, it has a freshness, so I didn’t want to go back and replicate what we had done before. It was important for me to arrive as if this were the first time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and has already grossed more than $ 1.181 billion, which is a brutal figure. Especially considering that we are in the middle of a global pandemic. While the movies of Marvel studios in which you have participated Tom holland They’re available on the Disney Plus streaming platform.