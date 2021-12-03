We all love Alexa and there are many reasons for it. Amazon’s virtual assistant is always ready to help you out, he’s optimistic and also has sense of humor. Beyond asking Alexa for basic tasks such as reminders, alarms or operations on our smart home, we can also throw questions in a humorous tone to see if we follow the roll.
Alexa and the Easter Eggs
Apparently, Alexa’s programming contains hundreds of lines that contain hilarious gags in form of Easter eggs. According to the software developers, this is an important part of Alexa, as it helps our interaction with the robot by creating a more natural conversation.
The list of Easter eggs The ones you can access with your Echo keeps growing. Alexa is a geek of the cinema and from the tv series, so if you tell him a typical phrase of a well-known character, the most common is that he answers you by completing the phrase.
If you wonder about the genre that the smart assistant likes the most, you should know that what Alexa likes the most is the Science fiction. He has a huge list of answers about Star trek. You can try saying “Alexa, Tea. Earl Gray. Hot “or” Alexa, transport me. ” He also loves Star Wars, Game of Thrones and in general is a big fan of any movie or series in which there is one. artificial intelligence like her.
The best sentences geek by Alexa
We have compiled some of the more interesting phrases that you can send as a command to Alexa so that it responds in a funny way. We have listed some proposals, but every so often they usually add new lines. Therefore, we encourage you to propose phrases and thus, discover new original answers. Here are a few:
- “Alexa, my name is Íñigo Montoya.”
- “Alexa, I want the truth.”
- “Alexa, get the party started, Wayne.”
- “Alexa, show me the money.”
- “Alexa, what is the first rule of the Fight Club?”
- “Alexa, you sure can’t be serious.”
- “Alexa, who are you going to call?”
- “Alexa, are you talking to me?”
- “Alexa, I am your father.”
- “Alexa, who shot first?”
- “Alexa, execute command 66.”
- “Alexa, use force.”
- “Alexa, I have a bad feeling about this.”
- “Alexa, these are not the androids you are looking for …”
- “Alexa, may the force be with you.”
- “Alexa, make me a snowman.”
- “Alexa, are you Skynet?”
- “Alexa, supercalifragilisticoespialidoso.”
- “Alexa, I’ll be back.”
- “Alexa, inconceivable.”
- “Alexa, do you know Hal?”
- “Alexa, open the pod bay doors.”
- “Alexa, I fell down and I can’t get up.”
- “Alexa, ET phone my house.”
- “Alexa, who lives in the pineapple under the sea?”
- “Alexa, are we in the Matrix?”
- “Alexa, who shot Mr. Burns?”
- “Alexa, your mother was a hamster!”
- “Alexa, give me an Alan Partridge TV pitch.”
- “Alexa, live long and prosper.”
- “Alexa, explain how to play Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock.”
- “Alexa, what is the best thing in life?”
- “Alexa, set phasers to kill.”
- “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start.”
- “Alexa, what is the answer to life, the universe and everything?”