Alexa and the Easter Eggs

Apparently, Alexa’s programming contains hundreds of lines that contain hilarious gags in form of Easter eggs. According to the software developers, this is an important part of Alexa, as it helps our interaction with the robot by creating a more natural conversation.

The list of Easter eggs The ones you can access with your Echo keeps growing. Alexa is a geek of the cinema and from the tv series, so if you tell him a typical phrase of a well-known character, the most common is that he answers you by completing the phrase.

If you wonder about the genre that the smart assistant likes the most, you should know that what Alexa likes the most is the Science fiction. He has a huge list of answers about Star trek. You can try saying “Alexa, Tea. Earl Gray. Hot “or” Alexa, transport me. ” He also loves Star Wars, Game of Thrones and in general is a big fan of any movie or series in which there is one. artificial intelligence like her.