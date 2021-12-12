In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a robot vacuum cleaner that gives you some free time and takes care of the daily vacuuming of the house, there is a model of just over 100 euros that is quite worth it.

Little by little it has become common to have more and more devices connected to the internet at home, some of them extremely useful for day to day, such as robot vacuum cleaners, which make our lives easier and leave more free time. for leisure and activities that have nothing to do with vacuuming or cleaning.

One of the brands that sells the most models – in variety and quantity – is Spanish, Cecotec, based in Valencia and its Congas sweeping sales. In particular, there is now a model at a particularly attractive price, the Conga 1090 Connected, which goes down to 134 euros in your online store, with shipping included in the price.

To put this offer in context, it should be noted that the same product on Amazon costs 149 euros, so the discount is quite considerable if we take into account that in neither of the two stores you have to pay shipping costs.



This robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with the virtual assistants Alexa and Google Assistant. It not only vacuums, but also scrubs and is suitable for all types of floors.

It’s a robot vacuum cleaner with Alexaso you can activate it with voice commands if you already have an Amazon Echo smart speaker once you’ve linked it to the Alexa app. It is a capital comfort if, for example, you are sitting on the sofa and you want your robot to do your dirty work for you.

You can also do it with Google Assistant if instead of an Amazon speaker you have a Google Nest, or directly from the Cecotec app itself.

Having a robot that cleans the floor of your house while you are at work or college is wonderful. The robot vacuum cleaner has become an essential element in any home, and in this guide you will find everything you need to decide on the purchase of yours.

In addition, it has more than enough power to vacuum carpets, rugs and even pet hair, a common problem in homes where there are dogs or cats, precisely those who usually receive the help provided by a device of this type with open arms.

It not only vacuums but also mops both dry and wet, another good way to complete a thorough cleaning of the home floor. It is by no means the only robot vacuum cleaner that scrubs, there are more and at very good prices.