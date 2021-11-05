Alexa has just received such an easy and long-awaited update that many users wonder why Amazon waited so long to add it.

Amazon is at a fairly decent pace at the level of updates for its smart devices. Alexa is your asset to conquer homes and, although it has a very correct operation, the truth is that they continue or, at least, they still lack a few features.

Among all these missing features in Alexa and, well, Amazon’s smart speakers was the ability to take music between devices using voice commands. And, to date, it was done manually.

Of course, do not despair more. Amazon has added this feature, finally. The new update comes in the October improvement pack launched by the online commerce giant for its smart devices.

The truth is that the feature is so simple that it is quite surprising that Amazon has not thought about integrating it into its devices before. If we have several devices with Alexa in our home, it will not be necessary to complicate much to go around the house listening to music.



The smallest and especially cheapest smart speaker from Amazon. It integrates Alexa with all the functions of its older brothers but in a much more compact and versatile size.

Yes, there was also the option to play the music on all devices at the same time. But in the end this meant having constant sound throughout the house, many times this is not possible.

The best thing is, for example, if we are in the bathroom and we want to continue what we are listening to in the kitchen or in the bedroom, yours will be ask Alexa that it sends that reproduction to the devices that are in one of those rooms.

This feature is already available, although you will have to wait until it reaches all devices. And, is that, Amazon has said that it will gradually land on the devices so we recommend you to be aware of the updates that you may receive your Amazon devices.