Year and a half. This has been the period of time between the debut of Alessio Rovera at the controls of a Ferrari GT vehicle and his appointment as official driver of the Italian brand. At 26, his rise has been meteoric. After debuting with a Ferrari 488 GT3 in the Italian GT Championship in 2020, a contest that he won in endurance with Antonio Fuoco and Giorgio Roda, this year he was champion of the WEC LMGTE-Am class with François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen, the same pilots with whom he will be promoted to the LMP2 class in 2022 with a prototype under the management of AF Corse.

Despite its jump to prototypes, Alessio Rovera In his capacity as a Ferrari driver, he will also compete with the brand’s GT3. A circumstance that does not stop a turning point in his career: «It’s like a dream. I think it’s every racing driver’s dream. When you are a child and you want to become a driver, we all want to be Ferrari drivers. Getting it is something special. Everything has happened very fast. I joined the Ferrari family last year in the Italian GT with AF Corse. This year I had the opportunity to run the WEC. We won four of the six races, including Le Mans. It was something special».

Rovera explained how the situation has arisen: «Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari, called me during the Le Mans weekend and he told me that he was really interested in having me. He offered me a contract. In Bahrain I signed this contract and it was something incredible. It was something that I did not expect last year, because I was in the Italian championship. It is clear that it is an important series, but going from that to being a factory driver in a year is a big step. At the end of 2019, after winning the Italian GT at sprint, I did not know where to go. Then the opportunity arose to race with AF Corse and everything has come alone».