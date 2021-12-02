The Aldi supermarket chain is always surprising with the novelties in its line of household items. Its latest release, which will hit stores next Saturday, is a mini dishwasher that costs only 199 euros.

The dishwasher, which will be on sale for a limited time, has a super compact size, and has six washing programs: quick, eco, crystal, 1 hour, express, and baby care (a special program without steam).





Among the advantages is that this dishwasher works with or without water connection, and also includes an LED indicator. Its water consumption is very low, since it only consumes 5 liters of water for the wash cycle, reaching a temperature of 70º, with a noise level of up to 58dB.

Other novelties





Among the novelties that we will find in the Aldi stores stands out a recycling bin with sensor for automatic opening and closing by 99.99 euros. It has two 12-liter removable buckets, a 37-liter top drawer, and a 4-liter removable bucket.





In addition to the mini dishwasher or the garbage can with sensor, Aldi will also launch a stainless steel toaster for 19.99 euros, or a kettle for 19.99 euros this first Saturday in December.

More information | Aldi

In Decoesfera | Gas stoves are a traditional but effective way to keep warm at home and today we have found this Orbegozo model on sale

Has inspired us

Klarstein Amazonia, mini dishwasher with 6 programs. Price on Amazon: 319.99 euros.

Klarstein Amazonia Mini – Small dishwasher, Mini dishwasher with 6 programs, Portable dishwasher with 5 liters capacity, 360 ° washing, LED display, Touch control, Silver Read: Five trends to say goodbye to in the bathroom

Shardor stainless steel bread toaster, with 2 wide slots, 800W and 7 power levels. Price on Amazon: 36.99 euros.

SHARDOR Bread Toaster 2 Wide Slots 800W Stainless Steel, 7 Power Levels, Uniform Bread Toaster for 2 Slices Crumb Tray Function Defrost Reheat Cancel Black

Sensor trash can. Volume of 60 liters, 3 containers, and ozone sterilization to eliminate 90% of bacteria. Price on Amazon: 149.99 euros.

Klarstein Touchless Ultraclean – Sensor Trash Can, 60 liter Volume, 3 Containers, Ozone Sterilization, Removes 90% of Bacteria, Integrated Odor Filter, Silver

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.