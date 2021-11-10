Alcatel Introduces New Versions Of Tablets

With new designs, upgrades and excellent features, Alcatel reverts two of its tablets: the 7-inch Alcatel 1T and the Tablet Kids.

The 7-inch Alcatel 1T is a super lightweight and powerful tablet with an incredibly compact design. It weighs 245 grams and is 9.15 mm thick, making it the ideal device for sharing at home. The 2,580 mAh battery provides up to 7 hours of continuous use and up to 430 hours of stand-by battery life, so it doesn’t matter whether you’re watching movies or series, gaming, or just sending emails. It has 16GB ROM + 1G RAM internal memory and external storage capacity of up to 128 GB. The main camera is 5MP and the front one is 2MP and has Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system

Suggested Retail Price: $ 13,299

Alcatel Smart Kids, a tablet designed for children, has a 7 ”display, a resolution of 1024 * 600 pixels and a memory of 1GB RAM + 32GB ROM, aiming to be children’s first contact with technology. It comes with a protector included, it has a safe, durable cover, with soft and rounded corners. In addition, it has a folding rear stand so that the equipment can stand still and thus watch long videos and enjoy educational games more comfortably. The Alcatel TKEE mini has two speakers and two microphones that allow kids a very natural interaction with Google Assistant. In addition, the team has Kidomi software pre-installed, a platform with educational content for children and families that has free applications and games. Children cannot access system settings and cannot install and / or uninstall applications. The Alcatel smart kids has Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system

Suggested Retail Price: $ 19,999

Both teams join the brand’s family of Tablets: Alcatel 10 Wifi and Alcatel Smart 10 with keyboard. Alcatel tablets are the lightest you can get for their size. They are easily portable and have parental control. The user experience is extremely smooth, conserves data usage in all applications, and improves battery life.

On the other hand, they have the Eye Care function that allows you to see effortlessly, reduces blue light to relieve visual fatigue and reduce the impact on sleep patterns.

“Tested for their strength, reliability and stability, Alcatel tablets have been thoroughly evaluated to ensure exceptional quality.” points out Martín Cricco, Commercial Director of Alcatel, “Designed with customer satisfaction in mind, they are highly designed, lightweight and compact devices.”

